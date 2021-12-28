The Voice Kids started on Monday (December 28) and viewers already have a favourite.

Hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids UK 2021 continues tonight (December 28) with more auditions before the final on Wednesday night.

Plenty of talented kids impressed judges Pixie Lott, Mel C, Danny Jones from McFly and Will.i.am on Monday.

However, one in particular ended up going down a treat with viewers.

Closing the first round of blind auditions was 12-year-old Angel from London.

The youngster got all four coaches to turn for her take on You Raise Me Up before joining Team Will.

Angel impressed viewers on The Voice Kids on Monday (Credit: ITV)

The Voice Kids viewers have picked their winner

Fans rushed to social media to share their adoration and confess their hope that Angel makes it all the way to the final.

One entertained viewer tweeted: “#TheVoiceKids has saved the end of my isolation. I love it! How amazing was Angel?!”

“Angel’s gonna win it. I said it. #TheVoiceKids,” exclaimed a second fan.

#TheVoiceKids has saved the end of my isolation. I love it! How amazing was Angel?! — Dr Emma Kell FCCT (@thosethatcan) December 27, 2021

A third viewer said: “They saved the best for last, take a bow Angel #TheVoiceKids”.

“Angel sings like an actual angel #TheVoiceKids,” said a fourth fan.

While another tweeted: “Obviously fabulous Will I Am no brainer there for Angel #TheVoiceKids”.

Angel quickly became the favourite among The Voice Kids fans (Credit: ITV)

Voice Kids star Danny Jones under fire

Meanwhile, while viewers were loving Angel, they weren’t quite so fond of Danny Jones’ “impromptu” performance with another contestant.

During the show, Danny invited contestant Joseph to perform a guitar duet with him out of the blue.

The pair performed perfectly, and it sparked some viewers to suggest the entire thing had been staged.

One wrote: “I mean, I’m not saying that #TheVoiceKids is set up, but it seems a bit of a coincidence that the band were ready for an ‘impromptu’ jam of a random song picked by the kid.”