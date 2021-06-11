Get ready for some good old-fashioned heartwarming melodrama – Virgin River season 3 is nearly here.

The series has become a firm favourite for Netflix viewers who enjoy addictive soap stories.

And if the new trailer is anything to go by, there are lots of juicy life stories waiting for us in the love story between city girl Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and countryman Jack (Martin Henderson).

But it also looks like some sadness may be on the horizon, with Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) revealing some potentially devastating news about his health.

Meanwhile, we’ve even got some newcomers to the town – with Grey’s Anatomy’s Zibby Allen arriving as Jack’s lawyer sister Brie.

Stacy Faber will also be arriving as Lilly’s daughter, Tara.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened in season 2 and what’s to come?

Since arriving in Virgin River as their new doctor, Mel has fallen head-over-heels for Jack.

Despite not getting off on the best foot, they’ve now become a solid pair.

But their future was left hanging in the balance when Jack was shot at the end of season two, and viewers have been waiting to see if he survives ever since.

Thankfully, the season 3 trailer confirms that he did survive the attack – but we still don’t know who pulled the trigger.

What’s next for Mel? (Credit: Netflix)

But with their relationship getting more serious by the day, it seems they hit a roadblock when discussing having children.

Will they be able to figure out their differences?

What’s Virgin River season 3’s release date?

Virgin River’s new episodes will drop on July 9th.

The series will drop all in one go – so it’s perfect for a weekend in binge-watching.

According to Production Weekly, season 4 is already on the cards.

We can’t wait.

Virgin River is available to watch on Netflix.

