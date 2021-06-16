Vikings: Valhalla is a brand new spin-off of The History Channel’s smash hit Vikings series.

The broadcaster has finally unveiled a first look at the highly-anticipated show.

The series is being produced by MGM and, unlike its predecessor, will be making its way to Netflix in the UK.

The new series will air on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla season 1: First look and what is the plot?

The series is set 100 years after the events of the original series.

After the death of King Edward the Confessor, three lords make claims to the English throne and a power struggle quickly unravels.

Read More: Apple TV+ in June 2021: Everything arriving from Lisey’s Story to Physical

The Netflix synopsis reads: “The all-new show begins in the early 11th century. It chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. They blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.”

Opening up about the forthcoming series, creator Michael Hurst teased some exciting details.

You’ve been waiting patiently and the wait is over! Get your first look at Vikings: Valhalla courtesy of @NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/9XW19sTH2b — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2021

He revealed: “It couldn’t be on a greater scale than the final episodes of my Vikings. Because of the armies and the big battles we had… You really can’t get much bigger than that, actually.

“But what can I say? It is being made in the same places, a lot of it. We go back to Kattegat. That, of course, is the spiritual home of the Vikings. But it’s a changed Kattegat. It’s one of the biggest ports really, trading ports in Europe.

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

He added: “It’s grown in size and significance. The King of England has become a Viking. The Vikings have overrun most of England and they own Normandy.”

Netflix has greenlit 24 episodes of the show, far more than the platform’s usual order.

The original series was a bit hit in the US (Credit: Netflix)

Who is cast in Vikings: Valhalla?

The cast of the new series is brimming with well-known talent.

Sam Corlett will play Leif Eriksson, a Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world. Viewers will recognise him from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The Witcher actor Frida Gustavsson plays Freydis Eriksdotter, who is fiery and headstrong, and a big believer in the “old” Gods.

Bradley Freegard, who previously starred in Keeping Faith, will take on the role of King Canute, King of Denmark.

Actor Leo Suter, who was last seen in The Liberator, will play Harald Sigurdsson. Harold was born Viking nobility and is one of the last Viking berserkers.

Meanwhile, other actors joining the cast include Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson.

Vikings seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

There is currently no air date for Vikings: Valhalla. However, it is expected to air at the end of 2021 or early 2022.