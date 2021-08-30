Vigil star Suranne Jones once found herself at the centre of a fake porn scam, it’s been reported.

Suranne is starring alongside Line of Duty star Martin Compston in the new BBC drama, which continues tonight (August 30).

And, while she’s lighting up the screens in the new show, Suranne did so in an altogether different way thanks to a bunch of internet scammers.

What happened to Vigil star Suranne Jones?

The incident is said to have taken place back in the autumn of 2017.

It saw online trolls superimpose Suranne’s face onto the body of female porn stars.

The Daily Star reported at the time that these fake pictures were then uploaded to online porn sites.

It came in the same week that Suranne played out a sex scene as her character Dr Gemma Foster in another BBC drama, Doctor Foster.

Suranne’s image was said to have been used to lure fans to sites advertising webcam strippers, escorts and “sexy local girls”.

A source told the paper: “Suranne would be horrified at the stuff that is linked to her name.”

They added: “Sadly, that’s the nature of the internet these days.”

Suranne’s agent had no comment when they were approached for a comment at the time.

So what’s the new drama all about?

Six-part series Vigil is set to be the only thing anyone talks about for the next month and a half.

It started last night (August 29) and continues tonight.

When a crew member is found dead onboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate.

There’s only one catch.

The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Jones) must go aboard to begin an investigation.

Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play.

But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.

Vigil is on BBC One tonight (August 30) on BBC One at 9pm.

