Vigil star Shaun Evans reveals his character Glover is hiding a secret

Actor Shaun Evans has teased fans of his new show Vigil by admitting his character is hiding a secret.

The new BBC drama series is based on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil and sees an investigation launched into a mysterious death on board.

Vigil debuted to viewers on Sunday night, and they’re already hooked on the mystery as Suranne Jones’ character DCI Amy Silva boards the sub to investigate.

Suranne Jones and Shaun Evans on Vigil (Credit: World Productions/Mark Mainz/BBC Pictures)

Now it seems Shaun’s character Glover could be pivotal to solving the case as he has revealed he is hiding something.

Shaun explained: “In terms of Glover’s personal life, there’s not a lot I can say without ruining a few twists for you.

“It’s safe to say he’s got a secret! When we meet him at the start of the series he’s onboard Vigil working away from his family. His wife and child for 90 days. Which could potentially turn into 180 days.”

Meanwhile, Shaun admits he wouldn’t cope so well with life on a submarine himself.

He said: “I could not think of anything worse! Freedom is the best thing, right? The freedom to go and take a walk, get a cup of coffee, get away from people.

“The idea of not being able to do that or even step outside to get a breath of fresh air? It is my idea of hell.”

And he heaped praise on the production team for creating such a fabulous and safe working environment. Especially during the pandemic.

He continued: “The designer had done a terrific job because it was huge in scale but the details were so incredibly specific and intricate. Working on it was fantastic.

“And, bearing in mind that we started filming before COVID, by some miracle and a lot of hard work from the team we were still able to film on the set after filming resumed. In a way that makes it look like we’re still confined to tiny corridors with a huge crew.”

Vigil continues tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

