Everything we know about Vigil series 2: New cast, fresh storyline, first-look pictures and start date

The first pictures from series 2 of hit BBC drama Vigil, starring the brilliant Suranne Jones, have been released.

The first series was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018, attracting over 13 million viewers.

And, with a fresh investigation for series 2, and without a submarine in sight, it looks to be just as gripping.

So who’s in it? When is it on? And what’s it about? Read on for all we know and a first look at all-new pictures from the new series…

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return for Vigil series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Vigil series 2: Who’s in it?

As previously announced, Vigil series two will see a number of the original cast return. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie reprise their roles as Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre. Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Granite Harbour) also returns as DSU Robertson.

A host of newcomers are joining the cast, too. Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Hour), Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes, Limbo), David Elliot (The Liberator, Bulletproof) and Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Karen Pirie) will all appear.

Dougray Scott joins the cast this series (Credit: BBC)

Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos, Doctors), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon, Des) and Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) have also signed up to appear. Meanwhile, Hiba Medina – in her first major TV role – will also appear.

What’s it about?

In a brand-new investigation, Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) look to the skies as they enter the secret world of drone warfare to catch a killer.

Sex Education’s Chris Jenks is in this series (Credit: BBC)

Following multiple deaths at a Scottish weapons test, Silva and Longacre are tasked with finding out the cause. Entering the closed ranks of the air force in Scotland and the Middle East, the pair face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own uncertain future.

Rose Leslie and Amir El-Masry appear in the action-packed second series (Credit: BBC)

When is it on?

The six-part series drama series was filmed in Scotland and Morocco and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

For the second series of the BBC drama, the storyline revolves around drone warfare (Credit: BBC)

Vigil series one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

