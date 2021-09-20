Vigil viewers were terrified of the final clfifhanger in episode 5
TV

Vigil episode 5: Viewers given ‘nightmares’ after terrifying cliffhanger

Will Amy survive?

By Paul Hirons

Vigil viewers are all saying the same thing after the tense episode 5 cliffhanger – it was going to give them nightmares.

The BBC One submarine-based thriller really amped up the tension in the finale scenes last night (Sunday September 19).

And the final scene… well, it was a proper hide-behind-your-sofa time.

**WARNING – SPOILERS DOWN BELOW!**

Vigil episode 5 viewers were terrified of the final clfifhanger
Amy Silva became trapped in a missile chute (Credit: BBC)

What happened in episode five of Vigil last night?

In last night’s episode, the fall-out from Jackie’s death sparked panic on-board the nuclear sub.

The cook’s cause of death was deemed to be a nerve agent concealed in a tin of food, and the task of Coxwain Glover and DCI Amy Silva was to remove it and get off of the sub.

Read more: Vigil episode 4 REVIEW: If you’d given up on this submarine-based crime drama, BIG mistake

In a super-tense scene, the whole area was sealed off and the pair crept through wearing protective suits.

When Glover succumbed to the nerve agent, Amy took it to the torpedo room.

As she handed the bagged-up poison to an operative for him to jettison it, he turned on her.

Vigil episode 5 viewers were terrified of the final clfifhanger
Matthew Doward on Vigil (Credit: BBC)

The shock reveal in Vigil episode five!

It was radar man Matthew Doward.

He then punched her and placed her in one of the missile compartments.

The episode ended as water began to fill the tiny compartment.

Not great for Amy – viewers remembered that she barely escaped a sinking car only several years earlier.

How did viewers react to the stunning cliffhanger?

It didn’t take long for viewers to register their own horror at the claustrophobic situation.

One said on Twitter: “I don’t think a TV cliffhanger has left me feeling physically sick before but #Vigil has managed it.”

Another wrote: “I have second hand claustrophobia after that. I normally like a relaxing Sunday evening #Vigil.”

Read more: Vigil on BBC One fan theories: Newsome killed Burke and Glover is a WRONG ‘UN! – SPOILERS!

A third commented: “And none of us are going to be haunted by that final scene as we drop off to sleep tonight, right?!”

Finally, a fourth said: “Well that’s tonight’s nightmare sorted ffs… maybe enough for the whole week.”

On Monday morning, one tweeted: “Anyone else have nightmares of being stuck in a missile launch shoot?!”

Another agreed, saying: “So, everyone had nightmares about being drowned slowly in a missile launch tube, yes?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

A Beat the Chasers is looking for an apology from Bradley Walsh
Beat the Chasers contestant suffering with cancer ‘calls on Bradley Walsh to apologise for “scamming” comment’
Emmerdale Harriet Finch
Emmerdale fans enraged as Harriet Finch disappears from the village
Kelly Rick Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, September 20 2021
Joe Swash on Celebrity MasterChef
Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash gets through to final as viewers divided
Viewers have given the Paul O'Grady show the thumbs down
Disappointed viewers complain “awful” Paul O’Grady show Saturday Night Line Up is too ‘tame’ for beloved star
max parker hollywood comp
Emmerdale star Max Parker parties with new Hollywood co-stars after landing major role