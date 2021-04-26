ITV has already got viewers excited about the intense new crime drama Viewpoint, starring many familiar faces including actress Alexandra Roach in the lead female role Zoe Sterling.

The intense crime series will focus on a police surveillance investigation into the disappearance of a missing primary school teacher. Alexndra Roach as Zoe Sterling stars as a single mum who allows the police to use her home to set up their surveillance across the road from their key suspect.

The long-awaited series was filmed in Manchester last year, and is set to run across five episodes on ITV.

Viewpoint stars Alexandra Roach as Zoe . (Credit: Matt Squire / © Tiger Aspect Productions 2021)

Where else have I seen Alexandra Roach before?

Fan of Channel 4’s police drama No Offence will be no stranger to actress Alexandra Roach. The 33-year-old played DS Joy Freers until the final series when she was tragically shot in the first episode.

The actress is also no stranger to a period drama, having appeared in the ITV adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sanditon. She played long-suffering Diana Parker, sister to heartthrob Sidney Parker.

She’s also taken on meaty roles including a young Margaret Thatcher in the biopic movie The iron lady starring Meryl Streep. Roach played a younger version of the former prime minister in the film that went on to win Streep her third Academy Award for Best Actress.

Acting is also certainly nothing new to Alexandra, as she began performing at just 11 years old. She then went on to land a part in the Welsh-language soap Pobol Y Cwm in her early teens.

Alexandra Roach alongside her No Offence cast mates (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Alexandra Roach married to?

Alexandra is married to partner Jack Scales since 2018, and is expecting her first child later this year.

The Welsh actress met club promoter Jack through Facebook in 2015, and the pair became engaged in 2016 before marrying two years later.

The pair announced their pregnancy earlier this year, with a cute snap to Instagram.

The actress uploaded a bump picture with the caption: “Can’t wait to meet my new pal.”

Fans and fellow actors and actresses rushed to send their congratulations, including Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Alexandra Roach as Zoe Sterling

In the new drama Viewpoint, Alexandra plays single mum Zoe Sterling who gets close to Noel Clarke’s dark and brooding DC Martin Young.

In the series, Zoe lends her flat to be the surveillance base for the police as they investigate the disappearance of teacher Gemma Hillman. As surveillance officer Martin Young keeps watch on Gemma’s flat, he also gets close to Zoe and complications ensue.

Speaking in an interview, Alexandra described Zoe: “Zoe’s been waiting for something like this, an exciting chapter in her life, to happen for years.

“When [Martin] turns up with his kit… she feels alive again.

“She’s flawed and she’s messy and that really contradicted what energy he brings into her flat.”

Alexandra is currently expecting her first child with partner Jack Scales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

