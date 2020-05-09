Viewers slam Miriam Margolyes as she admits she ‘wanted Boris Johnson to die’ from coronavirus

The Last Leg viewers were left shocked when Miriam Margolyes admitted she wanted Boris Johnson to die from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister battled the deadly virus in intensive care last month and is now recovering and back at work.

During an appearance on The Last Leg Locked Down Under last night (May 8), Miriam shared her thoughts on how the government have handled the pandemic.

Miriam Margolyes admitted she wanted Boris Johnson to die from coronavirus (Credit: Channel 4)

What did she say?

She said: "Appallingly, of course, appallingly. It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal.

"I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die.

"Then I thought that will reflect badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person that wants people to die.

"So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better. But he didn’t get better as a human being.

Boris Johnson battled coronavirus in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"And I really would prefer that."

Viewers were shocked by her comments and criticised her on Twitter.

One person wrote: "I’m not a massive fan of @BorisJohnson but I’d never wish him dead. Think it’s time for Miriam Margolyes to retire."

Another said: "Miriam's comment on Boris.....disgusting. You should address it. No censoring - you don't broadcast that."

A third added: "Their faces when Miriam Margoyles said she wanted Boris to die."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Miriam has got everybody talking for her comments on TV.

Earlier this year, the Harry Potter actress made some very rude comments on The Graham Norton Show.

The hilarious moment started when another guest on the BBC show, Scottish actor Alan Cumming, questioned Daniel about his manhood.

That seemed to spark Miriam into life, and without warning she leant forward and asked the Harry Potter star: "Do you have a foreskin?"

With Graham Norton struggling to contain his laughter, Daniel looked stunned at what he'd just been asked.

Miriam is known for her outbursts on TV (Credit: BBC)

Blushing, he finally replied: "No, I'm Jewish."

But Miriam wasn't finished, and she then turned to Graham and asked him the very same question!

"I collect them," he smirked as the audience erupted into laughter.

