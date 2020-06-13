Viewers shocked by household items used in the bedroom on Sex In Lockdown

Vicky Pattison gave viewers a cheeky insight into what she gets up to in the bedroom during Sex In Lockdown: Keep Shagging And Carry On.

The Channel 4 docu-series was exploring how Brits are dealing with lockdown and how their sex lives have been impacted.

When discussing which household items are used by people in the bedroom, Vicky admitted that she wouldn't mind if her boyfriend Ercan brought a spatula into the bedroom.

Vicky Pattison appeared on the show with her boyfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

Her revelation made the hunk burst into a fit of giggles as he told viewers she's usually far more prudish.

Vicky then told viewers: "I won't even let him have sex on the sofa, it's really expensive!"

Viewers were also left speechless when the show revealed some of the other common household items people have cheeky uses for.

Bizarre

In fact, host Anna Richardson revealed that a whopping 20% of people have smuggled an array of items into their bedrooms.

I'm not a prude and can be very sexual, but some of this is wayyyy too much 😂 #sexinlockdown pic.twitter.com/kOqEw9cCIv — Laura Dore (@MrsLDore88) June 12, 2020

Counting down the top ten, she revealed that other cheeky items included rubber gloves, feather dusters and glass tables.

Viewers rushed to Twitter to share their amusement at the countdown, with one saying: "The spatula always wins hands down #sexinlockdown".

A second viewer questioned: "@Channel4 I have a pretty vivid imagination, but wtf do people do with glass tables and brooms?????"

Vicky met Ercan shortly after her split (Credit: SplashNews)

Found love

Vicky, 31, and Ercan, 36, started dating a few months after she split from John Noble when he messaged her on Instagram.

She credits him for being the "person who put me back together".

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about their relationship, she said: "I know it probably sounds really sickly, but he's just so nice.

"I've never gone out with someone really nice before. I didn't know fellas like this existed."

Vicky said: "I love 'love' and I can't help myself. Why put the brakes on just to keep other people happy?

"I can understand people being concerned, but it's my life and I'm really happy. Finally."

She described him as "kind" and "wonderful" and said all her friends and family "love him".

