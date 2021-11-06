Strictly Come Dancing fans are predicting that John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s next dance will be the best performance ever seen on the show.

Bake Off winner John and pro dancer Johannes are already making history as the first all-make duo to compete in the BBC ballroom contest.

And fans are convinced that their next whirl around the dancefloor will be one of the show’s most memorable moments too.

The duo are set to dance the rumba to Sting’s Shape Of My Heart tonight (November 6), and John said on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two that it would be an “intimate” performance.

John’s tears when he performed new routine

In fact, the star said it was so moving that he was tearful when the pair first performed it.

“We have done all these masculine things, these very powerful things, which have been great, but to finally show a sensitive emotional side, it’s beautiful,” he said.

Plenty of viewers have taken to social media to speculate about what the routine will be like.

“John and Johannes‘s rumba is going to be iconic,” posted one excited fan.

John and Johannes's Rumba is going to be iconic at the weekend 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #ItTakesTwo — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 4, 2021

Another wrote: “With the amazing natural chemistry that John and Johannes have, their intimate rumba is going to be ICONIC!! I just know it. I can’t wait.”

With the amazing natural chemistry that John and Johannes have, their intimate rumba is going to be ICONIC!! I just know it. I can't wait. 😭😭💕💕 #ItTakesTwo #Strictly — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) November 2, 2021

Another viewer tweeted that it could be the “best dance in Strictly history”.

“What a moment this is going to be,” they added. “Two men doing close intimate dancing. It will be a lovely moment.”

It's a Rumba for John and Johannes this could be the best dance in strictly history. What a moment this is going to be. 2 men doing close intimate dancing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. It will be a lovely moment #ItTakesTwo — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 2, 2021

Another said: “John and Johannes rumba to Shape Of My Heart, imma need a minute. I love that song and I just know it’s gonna be a beautiful moment!”

John Whaite reveals Strictly ‘anxiety’

John and Johannes are big favourites on the show.

However, baker John recently shared that he initially felt “anxious” before making history on the programme.

Johannes and John on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

He told the December issue of Attitude magazine: “I think as gay people, we have to choose the places we go to.

“We have to choose the people we speak to, who we even look at, because we have been conditioned to kind of expect hate and flack.

“So honestly, I was quite anxious about it.”

