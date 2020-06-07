Viewers divided over Peter Crouch’s Saturday show

Viewers were completely divided over Peter Crouch's new show Save Our Summer, which aired on BBC One last night (Saturday, June 6).

The show featured a slew of famous faces and names, including Radio One host Maya Jama, Taskmaster's Alex Horne, comedian Chris Ramsey and footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Maya Jama appeared on the show with Peter Crouch (Credit: BBC)

Its official description reads: "Peter Crouch, Maya Jama and Alex Horne join forces to save our summer by bringing the biggest names from the worlds of sport, comedy and music back into our lives.

"There are special performances from the gardens of some music megastars, celebrity guests and a sporting tournament like no other featuring some of our biggest sport stars, and Peter takes on some extreme challenges as he tries to Save Our Summer!"

Terrible, embarrassing car crash.

Save Our Summer aired on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Peter Crouch told 'not to come home' by furious wife Abbey Clancy as he pranks her

But it looks like in some peoples' opinion he's failed, with one person saying the show was a 'car crash'.

#Isitokay that #Petercrouchsaveoursummer felt like the BBC's terrible, embarrassing, car crash attempt at copying #TheLastLeg 😳🤣 — Debbie The Viking (@debskiandmonkey) June 6, 2020

Time to cancel the TV license after the BBC decided to spend some of it on Peter Crouch saving our summer @BBC #petercrouchsaveoursummer — Andrew Wenlock (@andywenlock1972) June 7, 2020

Unwatchable and most bizarre line up ever. Who ever thought Peter Crouch was a good presenter?? #petercrouchsaveoursummer — John Joyce (@jpj2787) June 6, 2020

What a bloody farce #petercrouchsaveoursummer — Lee 🥜 (@hpchlo) June 6, 2020

What Saturday nights need

As you can see, many Twitter users were less than impressed with the show, which took the prime time Saturday night slot. But, strangely enough, the show had a huge Marmite effect, with some people absolutely loving it.

#petercrouchsaveoursummer was brilliant tonight 👏. — Jodie Carnie (@JodieCarnie) June 6, 2020

#petercrouch #petercrouchsaveoursummer so funny. We ain’t stopped laughing. Hope there are more episodes to come — kerry (@kerryclarke2) June 6, 2020

#PeterCrouchSaveOurSummer Is exactly what Saturday nights need right now — Phil Plume (@philipplume) June 6, 2020

And someone else gave a bit of insight into why the whole thing is on our screens.

One Twitter user explained: "If you're wondering why Peter Crouch is presenting a socially distanced Saturday night entertainment show, it's because this show was originally commissioned to cover the Euros football tournament and had to be redesigned."

Maybe getting out to work is the key to a happy relationship during lockdown, with Crouchy's stunning wife, Abbey Clancy saying they've been getting along fine.

Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy. (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch admit they 'hated' each other when she was pregnant

In a recent interview with Love Magazine Abbey said: "In seven weeks we haven't had one argument.

However, in the interview, model Abbey Clancy revealed that her and former footballer husband Peter Crouch 'hated each other' while she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

The couple have children Sophia, nine, Liberty, four, Johnny, two, and baby Jack.

They also discussed homeschooling their kids during lockdown.

'Over it now'

Peter added: "I enjoyed home-schooling at first. I'm over it now."

Abbey explained: "They say, 'You're not my teacher.' It's so cheeky."

The 34-year-old model has enjoyed having her 39-year-old former footballer husband at home since he retired in July last year.

She added: "He sold the idea of retirement to me as a completely different thing, where we would be going on lunches together and holidays, all lovely things.

"I think it was partly having four kids - he was like, 'I'm not staying at home with these. I am getting out.'"

Did you watch Save Our Summer? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.