Viewers beg BBC to stop 'spoiling' their evening with Mrs Brown's Boys repeats

Fed up viewers have begged the BBC to stop showing repeats of Mrs Brown's Boys.

Thursday night (May 7) saw the second episode of The Real Marigold Hotel replaced with a repeat of Mrs Brown's Boys.

As the BBC are showing commemorative VE Day celebrations on Friday night (May 8), their usual Friday night programming, including a lockdown special of Have I Got News For You, was moved to Thursday.

Fans want the BBC to stop airing Mrs Brown's Boys repeats (Credit: BBC)

This means The Real Marigold Hotel will now be shown next week (Thursday, May 14) instead.

Fans weren't happy about the change itself, and many have expressed how the BBC are 'spoiling' their evening with repeats of Mrs Brown.

Oh no... not mrs fecking browns boys again. absolute dross. #mrsbrownsboys — Roger Carter (@speccy2) May 7, 2020

#HaveIGotNewsforYou at 9pm on Thursday night is good. And then the BBC go and spoil it all with #mrsbrownsboys — Bruce (@Brucebfg) May 7, 2020

This will never be funny. I’m sorry. I just can’t. Laugh #MrsBrownsBoys — Ross 🥀 (@twelfthday12) May 7, 2020

Hey @BBCOne, replacing #therealmarigoldhotel with Mrs Browns Boys tonight is unforgivable😡 Go to your room and have a good think about what you’ve done... #realmarigoldhotel — Barbara Carter🧺 (@Springborn21) May 7, 2020

With the country in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, TV production has shut down.

This means the channels are having to rely on repeats of old shows to keep them going.

What happened in last night's Mrs Brown's Boys

Last night's Mrs Brown's Boys was about Grandad (Credit: BBC)

The episode shown last night was the first one of series two, first screened in 2012.

Having faked Grandad's death to get an insurance payout, the Browns were trying to keep him out of sight.

Agnes had promised the money to Dermot and Maria so they could get a place of their own.

BBC boxsets during coronavirus lockdown

As well as being repeated on television, Mrs Brown's Boys is one of several BBC boxsets recently made available.

Others include Spooks, Waking the Dead and The Missing.

In a statement BBC Director-General Tony Hall said: "We all know these are challenging times for each and every one of us. As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a special role to play at this time of national need.

Brendan and his wife Jennifer Gibney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We need to pull together to pull through this. That's why the BBC will be using all its resources - channels, stations and output - to help keep the nation informed, educated and entertained.

"We will bring back many favourite shows, allowing people of all ages to escape into some top-quality entertainment both on our channels and on iPlayer."

Mrs Brown's Boys star mourning the loss of his sister

Brendan O'Carroll's beloved sister Fiona has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month it was announced Brendan O'Carroll, who plays Mrs Brown and created the show, was mourning following the death of his sister, Fiona.

The actor was able to fly to Canada to say his final goodbyes to Fiona before she died.

