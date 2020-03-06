Viewers amazed by former police officer's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days transformation

A former police officer who went through a breakdown was delighted by her makeover on last night’s episode of Channel 5’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days.

Amanda, 41, told viewers how she suffered and 'slipped away' in the aftermath of being assaulted on the job, leaving her less concerned about her appearance.

And according to the programme, that may have contributed to the perception she looks older than she is - with some people surveyed placing her as old as 55.

Amanda revealed: "My confidence issues stem back from when I was a police officer.

"I was on duty one night on public order of patrols and we ended up in an altercation with a male badly assaulting me by trying to put me through a shop window."

Describing how her world completely "broke" as she was overcome with depression before her makeover, she admitted she still struggled with feeling like her 'real self'.

It's kickstarted the fire inside me because I need to start looking my age or younger.

An emotional Amanda continued: "My mood dropped, I dealt with a lot of mental health issues and I feel like I slipped away in the process as well and I just don't think I've got back up yet."

Informed that the average age that those polled thought she was turned out to be 46, Amanda admitted she was downcast by the results - but resolved to take control again.

She reflected: "It's upsetting because it affirms how I feel. It's kickstarted the fire inside me because I need to start looking my age or younger."

Amanda also noted how she preferred to wear jeans all the time - and stay in rather than go out.

"The old me would be the one to organise the party," she explained.

Lacking confidence about her figure, Amanda seemed down as she glammed up during a styling session.

"I don't feel like I should have felt when I put this amazing dress on," she said. "I don't feel like I give the dress credit."

But despite being excessively hard on herself, Amanda preserved and also faced up to another huge insecurity: her teeth.

Amanda loved her new look (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda’s teeth had been damaged due to a root canal op and another police-related incident which saw her lose two of them.

"My teeth do age me," she admitted. "It stops me smiling as much as I normally do and it makes me smile differently so people can't see them."

However, thanks to the efforts of a dentist who cleared out her decay and fitted a new bridge for Amanda’s front teeth, her confidence was immediately sent soaring.

The 10 day transformation process also saw Amanda get new veneers, receive make up tips and have her hair dramatically chopped and restyled.

And ultimately, others asked to guess her age placed her at a very different 35 years old.

An overwhelmed Amanda said: "The person I saw was a little bit of the old me - someone that's happy and content which I haven't seen for a long time.

"My face no longer looks tired and wrinkled and old and I had my huge smile back."

What a change! (Credit: Channel 5)

On social media, plenty of viewers expressed how well they thought Amanda's makeover had been realised.

"Amanda looks gorgeous and more confident! #10yearsyounger," wrote one Twitter user.

Another added: "Amanda looks gorgeous #10yearsyounger."

"Crying at

#10yearsyounger

how lovely," contributed a third touched viewer.

But not everyone was in agreement.

"Love watching #10yearsyounger but wasn't keen on the look they did for the police woman though," a different user said. "Eye shadow was too dark and hair too severe on her. I thought she looked older."

And someone else tweeted at the Channel 5 account: "I don't think it's nice encouraging random members of the public to make judgmental, disparaging remarks about a stranger based on their appearance."

- 10 Years Younger in 10 Days airs on Channel 5, Thursdays, at 9pm

