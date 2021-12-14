Walk The Line viewers have accused the show of being a “fix” after Darby lost to Ella Rothwell last night (Monday December 13).

In the second episode of the new Simon Cowell series, things got tense as the two amazing singers went head-to-head.

But Darby had plenty of supporters and were gutted when Ella held on to her crown.

Ella on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ella on Walk The Line last night?

Maya Jama introduced four new acts to take on Sunday night’s winner, Ella.

One of them was 35-year-old Darby from Great Yarmouth, who sings in a band… and dresses up as a zombie when he performs.

The judges loved his powerful performance, and Ella looked worried as she sat on the sidelines.

Dawn French called him a ‘contender’.

Then, thanks to the studio audience and selected virtual audience she faced Darby.

She chose to walk the line and not cash out.

After her risky move was rewarded with a victory, viewers were convinced the show was “rigged” – they wondered why it wasn’t open to a vote to viewers at home.

Only studio audience members and a selection of people making up a virtual vote were eligible to make their opinions known.

How did viewers react?

Fans of Darby cried foul on Twitter, accusing the show of a fix – especially because there is no viewers’ vote.

One said: “@MayaJama @ITV Darby was absolutely robbed.

“All seems a bit fixed. Usual sob story rubbish! #WalkTheLine.”

Another wrote: “Darby on #WalkTheLine felt like a Susan Boyle moment and yet he didn’t win. It all felt orchestrated.”

A third added: “#WalkTheLine What a fix! Darby was way better!

“All Ella does is shout her way through the song! I won’t be watching it anymore cos it’s not a fair game!”

Finally one commented: “Definitely a fix, that’s why viewers can’t vote. #WalkTheLine.”

ED! went to ITV for comment.

Viewers couldn’t believe Darby lost (Credit: ITV)

Dawn’s new ‘do

The shows marks the return of Dawn French to primetime TV, and as part of the judging panel she wowed viewers with her new look.

Rocking a short, grey quiff, she debuted her shorn locks on Instagram.

“Another crazy night with a Mr. Whippy on me ‘ed,” she said.

And last night viewers said that she looked “amazing” on social media.