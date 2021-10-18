Victoria Hamilton stars opposite Jason Watkins in the feature-length BBC One thriller The Trick – but who did she play in The Crown and what else has she been in?

How old is she, and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know about Victoria Hamilton and her role in The Trick.

Jason Watkins and Victoria Hamilton star in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: BBC releases first look images from new thriller The Trick starring Jerome Flynn

Who plays Ruth Jones in The Trick?

Actress Victoria Hamilton portrays Ruth Jones in The Trick.

Ruth is the fiercely loyal wife of Phil Jones, whose life is almost destroyed by hackers.

The Trick is a feature-length film which tells the true story of climate scientist Phil Jones (played by Jason Watkins).

His life was upended when his computers were hacked, leading him to be ‘cancelled’ for fabricating evidence about global warning.

An inquiry later showed he had not lied, although the damage done to global warming awareness was set back.

What else has The Trick star Victoria Hamilton been in?

Actress Victoria Hamilton has been in film, TV and theatre for more than two decades.

One of her first ever television roles was as Mrs Forster in Pride and Prejudice in 1995.

She went on to star in Cone Zone, Mansfield Park, The Savages and Babyfather among countless others.

In 2007, she played Esther in The Time of Your Life and a year later she portrayed Ruby Pratt in Lark Rise to Candleford.

After roles in The Game, and What Remains, Victoria starred in what is arguably her most significant role to date.

She played long-suffering wife Anna in Doctor Foster, and reprised the role in the spin-off series Life.

Most recently, she’s starred in Deep State and Cobra, and her latest role sees her portray Ruth Jones in The Trick.

Victoria Hamilton starred as Belle in BBC One’s Life, and Anna in Doctor Foster (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Life BBC: Viewers hail new BBC drama as ‘brilliant television’

Who did Victoria Hamilton play in The Crown?

Victoria portrayed The Queen Mother in 17 episodes of The Crown from 2016 to 2017.

And it wasn’t her first time playing a member of royalty.

She won the role of Queen Victoria in the 2001 television production, Victoria & Albert, portraying the monarch in her early years.

How old is Victoria and where is she from?

The Trick star Victoria Hamilton was born Victoria Sharp on April 5 1971 in Wimbledon, London.

She is currently 50 years of age.

Victoria Hamilton is famous for her roles in The Crown and Doctor Foster and now The Trick (Credit: Splash)

Who is The Trick star Victoria Hamilton’s husband?

Victoria Hamilton married Mark Bazeley, who is also an actor.

In fact, he stars opposite his wife in Sky’s Cobra.

While Victoria plays the PM’s aide Anna Marshall, Mark stars as her real life husband Sam Marshall.

Mark has also starred as Jim Atwood in Broadchurch, Bob Simms in Home Fires and Jeff in Mistresses.

The pair have two children together.

See Victoria Hamilton in The Trick on Monday October 18 2021 at 8:30pm on BBC One.

Will you be tuning in to The Trick on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.