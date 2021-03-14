Former GMB host Piers Morgan has been gone less than a week and ITV have reportedly already lined up a potential replacement.

The daytime star quit the show earlier this week after he divided viewers with his opinions about Meghan Markle.

Presenter Piers had shared some doubt over the Duchess of Sussex‘s claims about the time she felt suicidal.

ITV bosses are eyeing up Victoria Derbyshire (Credit: Splashnews)

ITV to replace Piers Morgan on GMB

Following his departure, ITV are thought to have been scrambling to find a replacement to fill his spot.

According to reports, bosses are eyeing up BBC star Victoria Derbyshire.

A source told the Sun: “ITV producers have been looking for the right platform for Victoria for a while.

She’s not afraid to challenge guests, ask tough questions, get straight to the point.

“They think she is a real talent and one of the few opinionated TV journalists who could be a real powerhouse addition to GMB.

They added that ITV is using Piers’ exit as “an opportunity to trial new faces”.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Piers quit GMB this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Piers abused in the street

It’s been a rough week for the former GMB star.

After he quit the show, he decided to spend some time with his family.

However, even that managed to prove controversial.

While he was out with his son, Spencer, the pair were trolled by a Meghan Markle fan.

Spencer then shared the story with fans on Twitter on Friday (March 12).

He called out a “woke Karen” for hitting back at them.

Piers will ‘continue to work for ITV’ (Credit: ITV)

Why did Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain?

Piers dramatically quit Good Morning Britain last Tuesday night following an on-screen altercation with weatherman Alex Beresford.

The pair locked horns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers said live on the ITV breakfast show that he did not believe a word Meghan had said in the explosive chat.

This included claims that she felt suicidal before deciding to step back from royal duties with husband Prince Harry.

More than 41,000 viewers complained to Ofcom and it sparked discussions with ITV that led to Piers leaving.

