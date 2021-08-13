BBC News presenter Victoria Derbyshire was mysteriously absent at the start of her 9am bulletin today (August 13) – and it was all thanks to a blunder with her shoes.

Victoria suffered the wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a live news broadcast.

However, ever the professional, the I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 star styled it out.

And, as a result, carried on as normal with the bulletin.

Viewers were greeted with an empty studio this morning (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Victoria Derbyshire and her shoes?

As the camera panned across the newsroom and into the studio, Victoria could be seen in silhouette at the back of the set.

She appeared to be doubled over and fiddling with her shoes.

The camera then reached the point where Victoria should have been stood and the lights went up.

The flustered star could be heard saying “Oh my god” off camera.

Clip-clopping into view, she apologised for the delay to the start of the bulletin.

And then she carried on reading the news as normal.

Victoria Derbyshire was sent bent over seeing to her shoes (Credit: BBC)

What did Victoria say about the incident?

After the show ended, Victoria responded to a follower on Twitter who asked what had happened.

“Oh god, I couldn’t get my very high heels on,” she said.

She then shared a picture of the shoes – which are beautiful – with a pal who said they had no heels to wear over the weekend.

“Borrow mine,” she said, adding the winking emoji.

“But give yourself five minutes to get them off,” another follower quipped.

The news anchor regained her composure ever so quickly (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react?

The shoe blunder left many in hysterics.

“Very funny,” said one.

“Me waking up at 8.58 and jumping out of bed for a 9am Teams meeting,” quipped another.

“OMG, but what a professional recovery,” another laughed.

“Very refreshing when even top level broadcasters get a little rushed,” another fan commented.

