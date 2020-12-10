I’m A Celebrity star Victoria Derbyshire has revealed she exchanged messages with Jordan North before they entered the castle.

The pair spent weeks inside the castle in North Wales alongside 10 other celebrities including Vernon Kay, Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard.

However, during their quarantine before the show began, Victoria and Jordan had a conversation on Twitter.

I’m A Celebrity star Victoria exchanged messages with Jordan before the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Victoria say in the messages to I’m A Celebrity campmate Jordan?

Victoria shared a screenshot of her conversation with Jordan to her Instagram Stories.

The first message, from Victoria, read: “Oh my god are you doing I’m A Celeb?!?!?!??!!!”

Can’t confirm or deny – same for you?

Jordan replied: “Are you?! Is it true? Xx.”

However, Victoria wrote back: “Can’t confirm or deny – same for you?!?!”

Victoria revealed the messages (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Jordan said: “Haha yep,” to which Victoria replied: “I bet we’re even near each other RIGHT NOW!!!!

“It’s gonna be the biggest laugh EVER.”

Jordan said: “100%.”

Victoria captioned the screenshot: “Ha just remembered this – @jordannorth1 and me in quarantine in separate places in Wales skirting around the fact that we were both doing @imacelebrity.”

Jordan finished in second place (Credit: ITV)

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2020?

This year’s series moved from Australia to Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan finished in second place after Giovanna Fletcher beat him to the top spot.

Meanwhile, Victoria became the third celebrity to be voted out.

Mum-of-three Giovanna became Queen of the Castle earlier this month.

Following her win, Giovanna told her Instagram fans how grateful she was for the experience.

Giovanna won I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Three weeks ago I walked into a Welsh castle and straight into the arms of 11 wonderful humans for what felt like the most uplifting, hilarious and emotional camping trip of all time.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be a scary but amazing thing, and I’m so glad I took on this adventure.”

