This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller issues apology over ‘road rage incident’ as police issue statement

This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller has apologised following an accusation he was abusive during a ‘road rage incident’.

According to reports, dashcam footage shows the 47-year-old approaching another driver’s car and damaging windscreen wipers.

Furthermore, it is alleged he broke a wing mirror during the incident.

Dr Miller claims he left his car after he was beeped at “for over a minute”.

Police have confirmed they are investigating an allegation of criminal damage.

Dr Miller – who has appeared on the ITV daytime series for 20 years – was recently seen on stage at the NTAs as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were joined by other co-stars to accept the Best Daytime Programme award.

This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller in ‘road rage incident’

Heather Kenward claimed on Facebook: “I was in the car on my own. No way would he have done this if it was a man in the car! Got dash cam footage of him being very vocal.”

She also alleged: “He got abusive. I just stayed in my car then he got out again went to the passenger’s side broke my wipers and wing mirror.”

Pictures shared on social media platform appear to show Dr Miller leaving his vehicle, approaching a car and grabbing a windscreen wiper.

The Australian-born TV personality denies causing damage to the car.

‘Constant beeping’

A publicist for the TV vet told The Sun: “The first act of aggression came from the constant beeping from a car driver who was clearly disgruntled that somebody dare park at the end of a private road.

“Dr Miller didn’t know this was a female until he conversed with the driver.”

They continued: “It is obvious from dash cam footage the driver could have easily driven around Dr Miller’s car, instead pulling up behind him and incessantly beeping.”

Dr Scott Miller apology

In an apology to MailOnline, the vet also suggested the alleged noise “triggered” him.

“‘I am very sorry for what happened and apologised immediately,” he told the tabloid.

“I should not have got out of the car. But the woman had her hand on the beeper for over a minute and it just triggered my autism.”

The woman had her hand on the beeper for over a minute and it just triggered my autism.

Additionally, a police spokesperson commented: “Surrey Police are investigating an allegation of criminal damage after receiving reports of a car being vandalised by a male suspect in Woking.

“The incident took place on The Riding, Woking, at around 5.30pm on Friday, 21 October.

“The investigation is ongoing. We would like to encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact us quoting PR/45220113537 via 101.”

ED! has approached a representative for This Morning for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am

