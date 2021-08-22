Vernon Kay has been signed up to host This Morning later this month.

The Family Fortunes star, 47, will sit on the sofa alongside Rochelle Humes for a week from August 31.

Vernon – who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly – is the latest famous face to fill in during the summer holidays.

Vernon finished third on last year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Why will Vernon Kay be hosting This Morning?

Regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby tend to take time off from the daytime ITV show in the summer.

That has also been the case this year. Holly has enjoyed time away with her family and Phil was seen attending the wedding of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have deputised for the last seven weeks.

But it seems Vernon and Rochelle are set to anchor the programme for the final days of the summer.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been manning the ship (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How has Vernon Kay reacted?

Vernon, who came third on last year’s I’m A Celebrity, indicated the role is a dream job for him.

He said: “This Morning is the daytime go-to show. So to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception is a huge tick for me.

I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell reflected: “This week will provide a great mix of talent for our viewers.

“Vernon is familiar with being a guest on our sofa but I’m sure he’ll be just as great hosting the show live for two and a half hours too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

Where are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary?

According to reports, however, Vernon and Rochelle will be joined by other presenters too.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are the regular Friday hosts – and it seems they will be on hand for the Bank Holiday run, too.

Rochelle reacted to the announcement: “I’m so looking forward to hosting with the wonderful Alison Hammond again.

“I also can’t wait to welcome Vernon Kay into the This Morning family.”

Dermot, meanwhile, is expected to contribute live from Manchester, where he will be based in preparation for ITV’s Soccer Aid.

– This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

