This Morning host Vernon Kay called out over ‘stupid’ question to Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley

This Morning host Vernon Kay was called out by viewers over a seemingly ridiculous question he asked Bridgerton star Simone Ashley today (Tuesday, April 12).

The 47-year-old host asked Simone if she got the Bridgerton gig by replying to an ad in the paper – a question that baffled viewers at home.

Vernon Kay was criticised by This Morning viewers for his question (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Vernon Kay on This Morning?

Vernon and his co-host, Josie Gibson, welcomed Bridgerton star Simone onto the show today.

The second series of the hit Netflix show recently launched to huge success.

Simone, who plays Kate Sharma on the show, appeared on This Morning to discuss how she got the role, as well as her future on the show.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Domenica and Jack still together? They’ve finally confirmed it all!

Vernon began by asking the 27-year-old actress whether she knew what she was auditioning for before she got the role.

“It was all a whirlwind,” she said.

“It happened [being cast] in like two weeks? I sent in some self-tapes the first week and by the second I was meeting with Johnny [Jonathan Bailey] for a little chemistry test.”

Simone then went on to say that she had to keep her casting secret, despite everyone talking about the series.

Simone plays Kate Sharma in the Netflix drama (Credit: ITV)

Vernon then bought the conversation back to Simone sending self-tapes off to Bridgerton bosses.

“So you made a tape of yourself on your iPhone or video camera?” he asked. Simone confirmed it had been on her iPhone.

“Really? And then you send it to the Bridgerton people? Where was the advert?” he asked.

“Did they put it in the back of the paper? ‘We’re looking for actresses to play…'”.

A confused Simone then suddenly realised what Vernon was asking.

“I just got a text from my agent,” she explained. “There might have been an ad in the paper,” she joked.

“I was like ‘why did I miss that ad?!'” Vernon joked, causing Simone and Josie to laugh.

Simone saw the funny side of Vernon’s question (Credit: ITV)

‘These questions are deadful’

Whilst Simone saw the funny side of Vernon’s question, some viewers didn’t. They took to Twitter to criticise him for asking the actress “stupid” questions during the interview.

“Ugh these questions from Vernon are dreadful. She’s an actress with an agent. No she didn’t just answer an ad in the paper for Bridgerton, Vernon…,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s life-changing surgery that impacted her career

“Simone is being so professional when faced with such stupid questions from Vernon,” another said.

“It’s an acting role Vernon, not a job at Tesco. They contacted her agent of course,” a third wrote.

“Vernon doesn’t know what an agent is #thismorning back of a paper tf,” another exasperated viewer tweeted.

Bridgerton is available to watch on Netflix now.