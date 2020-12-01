I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay has been away from his wife Tess Daly and children since entering the castle last month.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess admitted she’s “barely slept” since he’s been away.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday, the presenter revealed she’s also been having dreams she’s been subjected to the Bushtucker trials.

Tess Daly admitted she’s “barely slept” while Vernon Kay has been on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Tess Daly say about Vernon Kay doing I’m A Celebrity?

Tess said: “It feels like he’s been away forever. He’s doing brilliantly.

“It’s lovely watching him but it’s nerve-wracking. I’m worried about him being cold, not eating. It must be freezing!”

She continued: “Honestly, I’ve barely slept. I don’t think I’ve slept over five or six hours since he went in there.

Vernon has been away from his family for over four weeks (Credit: ITV)

“The other day, I woke up dreaming I was doing a challenge with Claudia [Winkleman]. It involved snakes and being underground.

“It was terrifying but it woke me up. I’m living and breathing it every step of the way. But it’s good fun isn’t it.”

Speaking about their daughters’ reaction to see dad Vernon doing I’m A Celeb, Tess said they “love it” but are missing him.

She said: “Well, they love it. Phoebe, our 16-year-old, watches it every night with me.

“Amber, who is 11, isn’t allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time.

Tess said their two daughters are missing dad Vernon (Credit: ITV)

What did Tess say about their daughters missing Vernon?

“On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said ‘hello’. I looked at their faces and they just lit up.”

She added: “They miss him, they haven’t seen him for four-and-a-half weeks now because they were isolating for two weeks before going in.”

Meanwhile, Lorraine asked whether Vernon will take advantage of any job offers that come his way from doing the show.

Tess said: “Yeah probably. We have always had a policy that while they were growing up, one of us would be at home.

“He travels a lot with his job, he works for Formula E for example… We have always had this policy where we have juggled it between us.”

She concluded: “They are older now, they understand mum and dad have got to go to work and we love what we do…

“We just try and juggle it like every working parent. It’s the eternal juggle isn’t it? But we are not complaining. It’s all good stuff.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

