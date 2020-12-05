I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay has lost 30 pounds from doing the show, revealed his wife Tess Daly.

The star finished in third place during last night’s final as Giovanna Fletcher became Queen of the Castle.

Now, Tess has revealed she’s stocking up on Vernon’s favourite treats after he revealed how much weight he’s lost.

Vernon Kay lost 30 pounds on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Tess say about Vernon Kay’s weight loss on I’m A Celebrity?

Tess said in an Instagram Story: “Vern told me he’s lost 30lb in weight!

“So I’ve been shopping to get some of his fave foods ready for his return…

“Mostly meat, chocolate and of course his favourite Yorkshire Tea bags.”

Tess bought some of Vernon’s favourite foods (Credit: Instagram Stories)

It comes after she praised Vernon for finishing in third place on the show.

The Strictly Come Dancing host wrote: “Wow, that was a rollercoaster. What a brilliant series.

“Vernon went in there and he wanted to make us proud. He’s done that – with bells on!”

She added: “I just can’t wait for him to come home. Yes, Vernon, the fridge is full!”

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Vernon had the honours of giving Giovanna her crown.

Vernon Kay crowned Giovanna on I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

After it was announced Giovanna had won, host Dec Donnelly asked: “Well this is it, it’s time to crown the new Queen, Vernon would you please do the honours?”

Vernon replied: “It would be an absolute honour.”

Even though many viewers were thrilled with Giovanna as winner, some hoped Vernon would have been crowned King of the Castle.

Meanwhile, one person said on Twitter: “Absolutely shocked, this year is pants. Vernon should have won that.”

In addition, another wrote: “Gutted Vernon should of won #ImACelebrity.”

After that, a third tweeted: “Fuming Vernon should have 100% won!!!”

