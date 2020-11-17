Vernon Kay discovered on I’m A Celeb last night that he would be taking part in the next trial (Tuesday November 17).

Viewers chose TV presenter and DJ Vernon, 46, alongside Beverley Callard and Jordan North for the eating trial.

And it sounds like a good one – Frights Of The Round Table.

What will Vernon Kay be doing tonight on I’m A Celebrity?

In a clip from tonight’s show, the three celebs will chow down on a variety of ghastly treats.

A grim-looking ‘nuts roast’ platter is presented to Vernon.

Asked if he could guess what it contains, he says: “It looks like some form of testicle.”

The plate contains a selection of deer testicles, Ant and Dec confirmed.

As Vernon held his head in his hands at the thought of eating the feast, Ant and Dec said that he had to eat a whole one to complete the challenge. And then giggled.

Irritated Vernon snaps: “Stop laughing!”

As he put one in his mouth, he says: “It’s not even warm.”

Vernon Kay is set for the trial on I’m A Celeb tonight (Credit: ITV)

How has Vernon Kay started life at the castle?

Vernon has already been causing a stir since his arrival at Gwyrch Castle.

Last night (Monday November 16) he stripped off to for a shower, and viewers were quick to make jokes.

They compared the six-foot-three celeb to Buddy the Elf as he struggled to fit into the shower.

But the scene met with wife Tess Daly’s approval who found the whole thing hilarious.

As Vernon had to pump the water for fellow campmate Jordan, Tess wrote on Instagram: “I see a bromance starting.”

Jordan has had a rough time of things so far (Credit: ITV)

What has Jordan North been up to?

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North has also had an eventful start to life in the Welsh countryside.

During last night’s Viper Vault challenge he teared up and visibly shook before the trial.

He also threw up during the launch show as he prepared to abseil.

Will his nerves get the better of him tonight?

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV tonight (Tuesday November 17) at 9.15pm

