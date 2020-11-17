I’m A Celeb star Vernon Kay once fell foul of a shocking Wikipedia death hoax.

In fact, the story was so elaborately detailed and believable that the TV presenter himself admitted he was shocked by the news.

And he also gave an interview to confirm that he was “still alive and kicking”.

I’m A Celeb star Vernon Kay said he was still ‘alive and kicking’ after a death hoax (Credit: ITV)

When did the death hoax occur?

The incident took place when I’m A Celebrity was just a twinkle in Vernon’s eye.

It happened back in 2008.

His Wikipedia entry was updated by a hoaxer, who claimed he had tragically died.

By falling off a yacht, no less.

It read: “Vernon Kay sadly passed away after falling off a yacht on holiday in Greece on the 12th of September 2008.

“Kay, his wife Tess Daly and their daughter Pheobe (sic) were on the yacht.”

The entry added: “Kay was spotted on his mobile by photographers before tragedy struck.

“He was waving to the photographers and slipped and fell off of the edge of the yacht and was knocked unconscious.”

He was said to have died falling off a yacht while on holiday with wife Tess (Credit: Splash News)

Vernon revealed he was still ‘alive and kicking’

Speaking at the time, Vernon told The Sun: “I am alive and kicking.

“A few friends rang to check that I was alright… I wish I was on a yacht in Greece,” he quipped.

Vernon is now dad to two girls – Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11 – with wife Tess.

Will Vernon be crowned King of the Castle? (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Tess shows her support

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess has showed her support for her husband during his castle stint.

She posted a rare family photograph of herself, Vernon and the girls on Instagram.

And, along with the rest of the nation, joined in the swooning when he stripped off for a shower, showing off a pretty decent dad bod.

We wonder if she’ll feel the same about her hubby when she sees him take part in tonight’s Frights of the Round Table eating trial…

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV tonight at 9.15pm.

