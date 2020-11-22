Vernon Kay had his I’m A Celebrity campmates cooing as he spoke of renewing his wedding vows with Tess Daly.

The ITV show revealed the conversation in Saturday night’s catch-up episode, as the telly presenter opened up to Giovanna Fletcher.

Vernon Kay revealed he and Tess Daly renewed their wedding vows five years ago (Credit: SplashNews)

Vernon, 46, explained that he planned the romantic gesture five years ago as a surprise for his Strictly Come Dancing wife.

He booked their favourite hotel in the south of France, got her stylist to organise four outfits for her to choose from – and surprised her at the location, with their closest family in attendance.

Giovanna is now hoping her husband McFly maestro Tom Fletcher will plan something equally dreamy for her one day!

Tess, 51, was touched by her hubby sharing the intimate details of their relationship.

Shortly after the moment aired, she shared a beautiful picture which featured the couple and their daughters Phoebe and Amber from their special day.

Tess captioned the image: “So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows. Here’s a picture from that special day.”

When did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly get married?

The telegenic pair tied the knot on September 12, 2003 and welcomed their first child, Phoebe, in 2004. Younger daughter Amber followed in 2009.

Model Rhian Sugden exchanged ‘inappropriate’ texts with Vernon (Credit: SplashNews)

Vernon and Rhian Sugden blip

Tess and Vernon’s marriage came under scrutiny in 201o when a tabloid revealed that he had been exchanging sexy tests with Page 3 model Rhian Sugden.

Vernon and fellow northerner Rhian allegedly exchanged messages for four months.

When their clandestine messaging came to light, Vernon apologised on his Radio 1 show, saying: “I’ve let down my wife Tess.

“I’m an idiot. I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest.”

The scandal blew up again five years later, as it emerged the pair had been texting once again, with Vernon apparently wanting to reconnect.

But Vernon said he just wanted to make sense of what had happened.

Strictly host Tess says she and Vernon have a normal marriage (Credit: BBC)

What has Tess said about their marriage?

Several years ago, former model Tess explained to The Times: “All marriages have their moments.

“Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day.’

“It’s still a work in progress.”

Earlier this week, Vernon Kay explained his luxury item was a cashmere blanket that he, Tess and the kids sit under while watching TV.

It seems Vernon is very much putting in the grafting!

