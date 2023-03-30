Vera confirmed for series 13 and Kenny Doughty replaced by very familiar face

Vera fans will be overjoyed to hear that the beloved series is returning for series 13 – and there are a few big shake-ups in the cast.

While Brenda Blethlyn previously cast doubts on the future of the series, she will return to Vera for series 13.

But two stars of the show will depart – after featuring in one more episode.

Fear not though, for ITV has shared the good news that one former fan-favourite cast member is returning.

Vera series 13: Two major stars are leaving the ITV show

ITV’s longest-running female detective will return for another year, but two stars of the show are leaving.

Kenny Doughty, who has starred as DS Aiden Healy since 2015, recently announced he was leaving the show.

ITV confirms he will feature in one more episode, The Rising Tide, which will air later this year.

Ibinabo Jack, who joined the cast in 2018 as DC Jac Williams, will also leave the show due to theatre commitments.

The actress will also feature in The Rising Tide as her final episode.

ITV confirms that Jon Morrison, who plays DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards, will return alongside Brenda Blethlyn.

A fan-favourite character is returning to the show!

While Vera fans will be sad to hear the news that two members of the cast won’t return, ITV softened the blow with a spectacular update!

Actor and director David Leon will return as Joe Ashworth in series 13. Vera fans will remember him from the first four series of the show.

Joe was DCI Vera Stanhope’s sidekick until he was replaced by Kenny Doughty’s Aidn Healy in 2015.

I’m absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.

At the time, it was reported that the star left to focus on directing work.

DS Joe Ashworth moved away at the end of series four, leaving Vera devastated as she said goodbye to her right-hand man.

David Leon did previously return to direct an episode in 2018, but now he will star in three new feature-length episodes.

Brenda Blethyn said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work alongside Kenny and Ibinabo. They’ve both been terrific members of the Vera team, and I’ll miss them.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.”

When will Vera series 13 air?

ITV has confirmed that The Rising Tide, based on Ann Cleeves’ eleventh Vera novel, will air later this year.

The rest of series 13 will film this summer, so hopefully, it will also air later in the year.

For now, Vera fans can watch series one to 12 on ITVX.

