Vera on ITV1: It’s confirmed – the beloved crime series is back in 2023!

ITV has confirmed that Vera will return in 2023 with six new feature-length episodes, including the four all-new episodes of series 12!

Series 11 last returned at the start of 2022 but, with Covid interrupting filming, the last two episodes of series 11 were left unaired.

ITV has confirmed that the last two episodes of series 11 will air in 2023, along with the rest of the new series 12 episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vera‘s return…

Will the last two episodes of series 11 air on ITV?

Fans were left in the dark when the last two episodes of series 11 of Vera were left unaired when Vera returned at the start of 2022.

ITV has confirmed that the unaired episodes will return first before the new series 12 does.

The last two episodes of series 11 – Vital Signs and The Way The Wind Blows will complete series 11 as they air first in 2023.

Vital Signs sees Vera and the team investigate the murder of local GP, Doctor Lucy Yo. But the doctor has a life filled with dark secrets.

The Way The Wind Blows follows the murder of popular green energy company manager Lisa Millworth.

How many episodes are there in Vera in series 12?

Series 12 of Vera will have a total of four episodes.

The four episodes are Against The Tide, For The Grace of God, Blue and The Darkest Evening.

The Darkest Evening marks the 50th episode of the long-running ITV programme!

Brenda Blethyn says: “I feel rather proud of having reached the landmark of 50 episodes. I think it’s wonderful. A great achievement for everyone involved.”

The Rising Tide, based on Ann Cleves’ Vera novel of the same name, will be the seventh Vera episode of 2023 and will air later in the year.

What is Vera series 12 about?

Vera series 12 follows DCI Vera Stanhope and her teams of detectives as they take on new challenging cases in the North East.

From an ex-soldier who was trying to get off the streets to a police officer found dead in a lake, Vera will have her hands full as she tackles four new complex and mind-boggling murders.

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn also teases that series 12 episode 4 The Darkest Evening will see viewers “learn more about Vera and her family” as Vera visits Brockburn House, where she has memories of visiting with her father as a child.

Who returns to the cast?

Brenda Blethyn returns to lead the cast as DCI Vera Stanhope.

Kenny Doughty also returns as Vera’s partner DS Aiden Healy.

Other regular cast members Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams will also return.

ITV has confirmed that Vera fans will say goodbye to Paul Kaye as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue in the first episode of series 12, Against The Tide.

For The Grace of God introduces new pathologist Dr Paula Bennett played by Sarah Kameela Impey. Sarah is best known for starring in We Are Lady Parts.

Brenda Blethyn teases: “when they first meet Vera isn’t quite sure what to make of her and thinks she’s a bit too clever for her own good. But she is clever in a

good sense.”

When does Vera return?

Vera’s return date is Sunday, January 15, at 8pm.

We do know the show will return in 2023 with six feature-length episodes, so hopefully, they will air early in the new year!

Keep an eye on this space for the confirmed start date of Vera’s return.

The seventh episode The Rising Tide will air later in 2023, following after the first six episodes.

Vera returns with series 11 episodes 3 and 4 in 2023.

