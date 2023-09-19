Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘unbelievably awkward moment’ Russell Brand asked to sleep with her teenage daughters

Vanessa Feltz has spoken out about the time Russell Brand propositioned her teenage daughters Allegra and Saskia live on stage.

The Talk TV presenter recounted a moment in 2006 when she was a guest on Russell’s stage show, 1 Leicester Square.

Russell has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse at the height of his fame following a year-long investigation by The Times and Channel 4. He strenuously denies the allegations.

Vanessa said: “I met Russell Brand when I was a guest on EForum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth – so our career paths crossed quite naturally over the years.”

Vanessa Feltz discusses Russell brand on her Talk TV programme (Credit: Talk TV)

Shock moment Russell propositioned Vanessa’s teen daughters

The star explained: “On other occasions I met him as a friend, I met him on his shows and one of those occasions was in 2006 when I appeared on his chat show, 1 Leicester Square.”

Vanessa then played a clip from the show. Russell asks: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?” The broadcaster, now 61, replies: “No you may not!”

Russell begins: “Or here’s a whacky suggestion…,” and Vanessa cuts in: “Or three at once, no!”

The former comedian replies: “Damn, she’s always one step ahead. Vanessa Feltz, come on, some of them are adults.”

‘Unbelievably awkward’

Back in the Talk TV studio, Vanessa said: “It’s terribly awkward when you are a guest on somebody else’s show, particularly in a theatre, which is full of great fans of the presenter. I was in this unbelievably awkward position where you don’t quite know what to do.”

She asked: “Are you meant to think it’s funny and play along? Are you meant to stand up and walk out in high dudgeon and look as if you are a spoil sport and a party pooper? What are you supposed to do?”

Vanessa added: “I know I was deeply offended then, as I remain deeply offended now at the idea of him saying: ‘I want to have sex with you and both your daughters.’ I think one of my daughters was 15 at the time and the answer was… emphatically. ‘No!'”

Russell Brand addresses the allegations on his YouTube channel (Credit: YouTube / Russell Brand)

Russell Brand: What happened and when?

Late on Friday (September 15) Russell posted a video on his YouTube channel alluding to a “some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute”.

He added: “These pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream… And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

On Saturday (September 16) Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times broke their investigation into the former actor and comedian. Numerous women have come forward with allegations against Russell Brand.

The Sunday Times reported that four women have accused him of rape, sexual assault and abuse between 2006 and 2013. One of the alleged victims was 16 at the time. Following publication, several fresh claims came forward against the star. Brand denies all allegations.

Now the BBC and Channel 4 have both launched investigations into their handling of Russell during the height of his fame.

ED have contacted his reps for a comment.

Read more: Russell Brand’s claims about Meghan Markle after they worked together: ‘I planted one on her’.

So what do you think? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.