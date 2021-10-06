Vanessa Feltz distracts The One Show fans with appearance as they all make the same comment

Vanessa Feltz distracted The One Show viewers with her appearance during last night’s episode (October 5).

The 59-year-old broadcaster appeared on the BBC One programme to discuss Radio 2’s special plans for World Poetry Day.

But as she chatted to hosts Jermaine Jenas and Sam Quek, some fans couldn’t help but make a few comments online.

Vanessa Feltz distracted The One Show with her appearance (Credit: BBC One)

Vanessa Feltz appears on The One Show

Appearing from her home, the presenter went on to discuss the upcoming plans for National Poetry Day.

The Radio 2 event, which takes place tomorrow, will feature specially commissioned poems being read out all day.

Vanessa is one of the many hosts taking part.

Read more: Countdown host Anne Robinson addresses Vanessa Feltz ‘racism’ accusations

Speaking about the event, she said: “I am wildly excited about Poetry Day on Radio 2.

“We’re having brand new poems specially written by six of the best poets in the land.”

The star appeared extremely passionate as she went on to explain what was happening on her own breakfast show.

Michelle Keegan and Alexander Armstrong were also on the show (Credit: BBC One)

What did viewers say about Vanessa’s appearance?

Despite her enthusiasm for World Poetry Day, some viewers took to Twitter to comment on Vanessa’s appearance.

According to some, the star looked extremely tanned.

One wrote: “Vanessa has been bathing in the extra dark creosote I see #TheOneShow.”

Does she stop for breath?

Another joked: “Vanessa could have put a bit of makeup on for her appearance.”

A third shared: “Vanessa Feltz looks well #TheOneShow.”

Meanwhile, others commented on how fast Vanessa was talking during the segment.

Vanessa has been bathing in the extra dark creosote I see #TheOneShow — sarah (@swilliams73) October 5, 2021

#TheOneShow Vanessa could have put a bit of makeup on for her appearance 🤦🏻‍♂️ — jsapier (@j_sapier) October 5, 2021

Does she stop for breath? #TheOneShow — Heisenberg (@thebigfella007) October 5, 2021

Following her appearance, one commented: “This women never stops for breath @theoneshow #theoneshow #Vanessa.”

Another added: “Does she stop for breath? #TheOneShow.”

A third tweeted: “Vanessa certainly loves the sound of her own voice #TheOneShow.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz dumped by friends after husband cheated

Vanessa has been a familiar face in the showbiz world over the years

As well as her Radio 2 slot, the host regularly appears on This Morning.

She’s also in a long-term relationship with partner Ben Ofoedu, who she admitted to “sending saucy texts” to back in June.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.