Vanessa Feltz’s ex hits back after she takes ‘swipe’ at him on Celebs Go Dating: ‘You strung me along’

Vanessa Feltz’s ex fiancé Ben Ofoedu has hit back at the star after she appeared to take a swipe at him on Celebs Go Dating.

The TalkTV host is currently throwing herself back into the dating game following their split in January after 16 years together. Singer Ben, who proposed in 2006, admitted to cheating on Vanessa with multiple women.

During the first episode of the E4 show, Vanessa didn’t hold back about her feelings towards Ben.

She said: “I am looking for the diametric opposite to the last incumbent. I would like somebody that’s worth investing your time and badly broken heart into.”

All of this is crap, if you loved me you would have married me not strung me along for 16 years. #facts pic.twitter.com/7ASKKkngpk — Ben Ofoedu (@BigBenOfoedu) August 21, 2023

When you promise to marry someone in 2006 and you’re still not married by 2022.😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/o7w86iryYh — Ben Ofoedu (@BigBenOfoedu) August 18, 2023

Ben Ofoedu hits back at Vanessa Feltz

After seeing her comments, Ben spoke out on Twitter and accused Vanessa of “stringing him along”.

He wrote: “All of this is crap, if you loved me you would have married me not strung me along for 16 years. #facts.”

In a second tweet, he appeared to take aim at Vanessa once again. He said: “When you promise to marry someone in 2006 and you’re still not married by 2022.”

Vanessa opens up about split

It comes after Vanessa admitted that she struggles when hearing her ex’s name.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “There was such a complicated and convoluted tapestry of lies. I have no idea what really happened. That’s the truth. So it’s over. I can’t bear to hear you utter his name. I felt like a depleted balloon, like my confidence had been crushed out of me, while I was simultaneously on TV every day.”

Ahead of her Celebs Go Dating stint, Vanessa also revealed what she wants in a future partner.

“Obviously I want him to have the looks of Omar Sharif, the poetic phraseology of WB Yeats and the humour of Billy Crystal, and I’d like some chemistry and magic. People say: ‘Oh, when you get to your age, all you really want is a companion.’ Absolute tosh. When you get to this age, you want exactly what you wanted when you were 14,” she said.

“You want to fall in love and be swept off your feet. You want to feel all the flutterings in all the different areas of your anatomy, because they’re still fluttering away when they get the right signals. You want some flutterings.”

