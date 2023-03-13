Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer ‘uncomfortable’ over Joey Essex’s behaviour on show as they miss out on trophy

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer missed out on the Dancing On Ice trophy last night after finishing runners-up.

On Sunday night, Nile Wilson and professional skater Olivia Smart were crowned the 2023 winners.

Joey and Vanessa have won over viewers with their performances and chemistry on the ice.

They’ve even sparked romance rumours throughout their time in the competition.

Joey and Vanessa missed out on the Dancing On Ice trophy (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Now a body language expert has shared his thoughts on Joey and Vanessa’s relationship.

Darren Stanton has claimed that Joey “has always been open about his admiration towards Vanessa”.

For some reason, he wanted to show great emotion, however Vanessa was less inclined to do so and seemed uncomfortable.

He appeared to want to show “great emotion” on the show, however, Vanessa was “less inclined to do so” and seemed “uncomfortable”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren said: “Joey has always been open about his admiration towards Vanessa.

A body language expert claims Vanessa was “uncomfortable” with Joey’s “great emotion” (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice final

“For some reason, he wanted to show great emotion, however Vanessa was less inclined to do so and seemed uncomfortable.

“She would only display affection towards him during the judges feedback, whereas Joey was a lot more tactile in his approach.”

He continued: “I also noticed that Vanessa appeared less than happy with Joey’s performance in recent weeks, as he positioned himself as the show clown.

“He definitely believed his charm and a smile would see him through.

“Despite this, I believe the pair have developed an extremely strong rapport, which Vanessa obviously wants to keep private and away from the glare of the cameras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEY ESSEX (@joeyessex)

“It will be interesting to see how the couple navigate their partnership after the show. I definitely think there is a deep bond and connection between the two.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Vanessa and Joey’s reaction to missing out on the trophy, Darren said the pair appeared “gutted”.

He explained: “Although Joey and Vanessa were gutted at the fact they did not win, they were also very gracious over losing to Nile.

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart won Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 winner

“They obviously both have a great deal of respect towards him and his partner Olivia. From his body language, Joey was clearly relieved that the process was over.

“In recent weeks, he has appeared slightly fatigued and tired, which has spilled out into his performance.”

Read more: Inside Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer’s ‘romance’: What have the Dancing On Ice stars said about the rumours?

Darren said that before the winner was announced, Joey seemed “extremely nervous and apprehensive”.

However, once Nile was announced as the Dancing On Ice winner, Joey’s emotions “completely drained from him”.

He added that the reality star may have found the process “physically challenging”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.