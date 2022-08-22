Van der Valk viewers’ plea to ITV as they complain about same issue with series

Van der Valk series 2 came to an end last night (Sunday, August 21), and viewers had the same complaint to make.

Fans demanded that the “brilliant” programme needs more than three episodes per season!

The second season of the show ended last night (Credit: ITV)

Van der Valk series 2

Last night saw the second season of Van der Valk conclude on ITV.

Yesterday’s episode, the third and final one of the season, saw Van der Valk (Marc Warren) investigate the death of a cellist who died following an acid attack.

Van der Valk then had to delve into Amsterdam’s music scene to find the killer.

However, viewers have one issue they want to be resolved if the programme returns.

Viewers want more (Credit: ITV)

Viewers of the show had nothing but praise for last night’s episode, but had one common complaint – that there aren’t enough episodes!

“I need #VanDerValk to be more that 3 eps a series. So good,” one viewer tweeted.

“I don’t know how they call three episodes a ‘series’,” another wrote.

“#VanDerValk has been very very good but 3 episodes isn’t a series. It’s barely enough time to settle into something. ITV do it all the time. Just give us a good number of episodes in one go!” a third ranted.

Viewers were full of praise for the series 2 finale (Credit: ITV)

Van der Valk series 2 finale

Meanwhile, other viewers were simply full of praise for the ITV show.

“#VanDerValk Simply brilliant last episode. Well done @itv,” one viewer tweeted.

“#VanDerValk what a brilliant episode. So sad as well. Another series is needed,” another said.

“I’ve really enjoyed #VanDerValk pity it’s the last one tonight but what a brilliant episode. Great storyline on all 3 eps & a fabulous cast. Look forward to a new series,” a third wrote.

Not everyone was a fan though. “#VanDerValk is the most overacted programme I’ve seen. Couldn’t do more than 3 minutes,” one viewer tweeted.

Van der Valk is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

