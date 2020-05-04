Van Der Valk on ITV: Viewers turn off 'shockingly bad' drama after two episodes

ITV viewers switched off last night's episode of Van Der Valk as they branded the drama "appalling" and "shockingly bad".

The cop show returned for episode two of three on Sunday (May 3), putting Dutch detective Piet Van Der Valk (Marc Warren) on the case of a young woman brutally murdered in a hotel.

Some viewers had to turn off episode two of Van Der Valk (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, viewers were quick to criticise the programme, which is a revival of the '70s series of the same name starring Barry Foster.

Last week's episode left viewers wildly divided. And this week, it seems many who stuck around for the second instalment had had enough.

What did viewers say?

Some love the new series, which stars Marc Warren as the eponymous cop (Credit: ITV)

"@CoPicsTV @ITV #vandervalk is so poor..." one tweeted. "I mean, shockingly bad. Really bad storyline. I gave it benefit of the doubt after last week's shocker, but enough. No more. @ITV please don't renew this. Utter tosh."

Someone else said: "Had enough of this rubbish, off to watch some proper #vandervalk."

Utter tosh.

A third wrote: "Thought I'd give it a go. I lasted 14 minutes. Bloody hell. Appalling casting, acting and script. Off to defrost the freezer #vandervalk."

"If I'm honest, I think slugs would pour salt on themselves rather more readily than my brain can find anything of any interest in #vandervalk," complained a fourth.

Nevertheless, the Van Der Valk revival has struck a chord with some ITV viewers.

Some loved it

One said on Twitter: I've just watched the latest slow burning brilliant episode of #VanDerValk. Conclusion: I still want to live in Amsterdam."

"Another brilliant episode of @VanderValkTV," someone else tweeted. "A fascinating storyline and first-rate acting made this so classy from start to finish #VanDerValk #ITV."

"Van Der Valk was fantastic again tonight, hope they have made lots of episodes to show every Sunday #vandervalk," said a third fan.

Another said: "Loving #vandervalk Excellent casting! Great scenery! Fantastic story! Perfect! #tv #Sundaynight #crime."

Van Der Valk is written by Chris Murray of Midsomer Murders fame. It also stars The Three Musketeers actress Maimie McCoy, who plays investigative cop Lucienne Hassell.

- Van Der Valk continues at 8pm this Sunday (May 10) on ITV

What do you think of the series so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.