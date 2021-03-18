American TV host Wendy Williams left fans shocked when she appeared to burp and fart live on air.

The presenter, 56, was hosting her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, when she suffered the embarrassing gaffe.

Wendy was discussing latest gossip about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Wendy accidentally farted and burped live on air (Credit: YouTube/Wendy Williams Show)

But poor Wendy accidentally let a belch out followed by a fart as she spoke to viewers and her live audience.

After appearing to burp, Wendy quickly covered her mouth.

She then accidentally passed wind as the audience gasped.

Viewers found the moment hilarious (Credit: YouTube/Wendy Williams Show)

Wendy said: “I apologise, I apologise,” before swiftly continuing her conversation.

Of course, the moment has gone viral online with many people taking to Twitter to express their shock.

What did viewers say?

One person wrote: “DID WENDY WILLIAMS JUST BURP AND FART AT THE SAME TIME??”

Another added: “I’m pretty sure Wendy Williams let out BOTH a burp and a fart. You be the judge. Either way I’m here for it.”

A third said: “I laughed so hard at the Wendy Williams burp/fart I choked on air.”

DID WENDY WILLIAMS JUST BURP N FART AT THE SAME TIME?? I- 😭😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/aXvbP9SZvw — Faiisal 💫 (@Faiiiisal) March 15, 2021

Wendy’s other viral moment

This isn’t the first time Wendy has gone viral online thanks to a moment on her show.

During her Halloween special in 2017, the presenter appeared to faint live on air after overheating in her Statue of Liberty costume.

As she read the autocue, Wendy stopped, staggered back and then fell to the floor.

Audience members gasped as crew members rushed to Wendy’s aid.

Following an advert break, Wendy explained to viewers: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out.

Wendy appeared to faint during her Halloween special (Credit: YouTube)

“But you know what, I’m a champ and I’m back.”

The show later confirmed Wendy was feeling better following the incident.

A statement read: “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, make up and lights.

“She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. Thank you for your well wishes.”

