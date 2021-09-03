Unsolved Mysteries 3 confirmed by Netflix – Everything you need to know

Unsolved Mysteries 3 is officially on its way with more twisted tales we need answers to.

In an announcement, Netflix says the episodic series will drop in Summer 2022.

The series delves into true crime and the paranormal in their investigations that remain unsolved after decades. While some focuses on aliens, others call for help for decades-old murders and disappearances.

The show is now a favourite for armchair sleuths everywhere. In fact, police now have more than 5,000 tips have come in as a result.

The decision was made after previous cases from the show have been blown wide open by the episodes.

The show is helping police enquiries as new evidence is revealed (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Police are now even closer to solving some of these long-standing mysteries. It’s hoped that the new series will possibly deliver answers to the world’s biggest cold cases.

What cases will appear in Unsolved Mysteries 3?

Currently, Netflix isn’t giving away what the new mysteries are.

However, show co-creator Terry Dunn has spoken about the success of the series, which first aired in 1987 on terrestrial TV. Netflix now airs the show, with two series airing in 2020.

Death row runaways and murders remain unsolved (Credit: Netflix)

She also revealed that there is a lot of choice out there. As a result of the new episodes, the team has hundreds of case ideas thanks to eager fans.

“We have many, many stories that are submitted and it’s very hard to choose,” she previously told Esquire.

“We look for diversity of categories, we knew we wanted to do some international stories, we look for urban versus rural, the makeup of the actual interviewees, the age of a case, the age of the story, the racial profile, ethnicity, cultural…we try and create a complete diverse mix of stories as best we can.”

Patrice Andres and her son Pistol Black, before her shocking murder in 2004 (Credit: Netflix)

However, Terry added that she chooses cases she believes are solvable. This ensures engagement and a possible hope for answers.

“We look for cases that we feel or that the authorities feel would really benefit from exposure to generate some tips, to cases that have gone cold that they just think there’s something out there,” she said to Bustle over the show.

Unsolved Mysteries 1 and 2 are on Netflix now.

