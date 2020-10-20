A second series of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 – also known as Unresolved Mysteries 2 – has been released on Netflix.

This second series features six brand new episodes.

And among this collection of fresh thrillers are two mysteries from outside the US, as well as a ghost story.

Here are some more details about what viewers can expect from the latest instalments, according to RadioTimes.com.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries 2: Will you be watching? (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Washington Insider Murder

Jack Wheeler’s body was found on 30th December 2010 in Delaware. He had apparently been killed by a “blunt force trauma” – but what caused this injury and his strange behaviour in his final days remain a mystery.

Reports claim he had been sighted seemingly disoriented, wearing a black suit and only one shoe as he tried to access a garage. He also claimed his briefcase had been stolen.

The next day – was when he was last seen alive – he again reportedly seemed confused. Less than a day later his body was discovered on a landfill site. But what happened to him?

Series returns with six new episodes (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Death in Oslo

The death of a woman who checked into a hotel in Oslo, Norway under the name Jennifer Fergate in 1995 was originally determined to have been suicide. It was believed she had taken her own life with a pistol.

However, local press uncovered that neither blood nor bullet residue was found on her hands. This would suggest she didn’t fire the gun.

More intrigue was stirred up by the discovery the gun’s serial number had been removed. There weren’t any fingerprints on the weapon either.

And since no ID or a passport was found with her body, was she even really Jennifer Fergate?

Stolen Kids

Christopher Dansby disappeared after last being seen in a New York City playground on 18th May 1989.

The two-year-old had been with his mother in the playground on the day of his disappearance but was left with relatives at the park as she went shopping for food.

Relatives said disappeared while playing with a red ball – a toy he did not own. But was he spotted by a 7-year-old boy later that day walking with an unidentified man?

Unsolved Mysteries 2 is available to stream now (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Lady in the Lake

JoAnn Matouk Romain disappeared after attending church in January 2010.

Her body was eventually found 70 days later and 30 miles away floating in the icy Detroit River. Her death was ruled as a suicide.

However, her daughter Michelle disputes this. She claims the river’s current was not strong enough. And private pathologists discovered JoAnn died from “dry drowning” – no water was found in her lungs. A further autopsy also found bruises on her body – was there a struggle before JoAnn’s death?

Death Row Fugitive

Lester Eubanks was convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener in 1965.

Although he spent several years on death row, he managed to escape custody ten years later – and has been on the run ever since.

What has happened to Lester Eubanks?

Tsunami Spirits

Following a tsunami in 2011, ghost sightings have been reported in Ishinomaki in Japan.

Exorcist Kansho Aizawa, who has claims to have seen undead spirits in the area, features in this episode. But is her really experiencing visions of those who have passed over?

– Unresolved Mysteries 2 is available to watch on Netflix now (from Monday, October 19)

