The Masked Singer is getting its own spin-off show for the first time – but who is Will Njobvu, the new host?

The Masked Singer: Unmasked will air on the ITV Hub after the Saturday night show, with self-confessed super-fan Will at the helm.

Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Will Njobvu appearing on Jeremy Vine (Credit: C5)

Who is Will Njobvu?

Will is a radio and TV host from Rickmansworth.

After graduating from De Montfort University with a degree in Media and Communications with Journalism, he went on to work on the production side for Sky News, BBC Radio London, Channel 5 News and This Morning.

He regularly features as a co-host on Channel 5’s flagship daytime chat show, Jeremy Vine.

He also hosts the Saturday Breakfast Show on Capital Xtra and covers the showbiz news for the station during the week.

During ITV2’s FYI Daily, Will presented a short feature documentary for BBC Two entitled Sudden Cardiac Death.

Will has an acute heart condition himself, after being diagnosed at the age of 22.

He is not to be confused with William Njobvu, a Zambian footballer.

What is The Masked Singer: Unmasked about?

Capital Xtra’s Will Njobvu hosts The Masked Singer: Unmasked, a brand new spin-off show.

The show will make its debut in 2021, and will air exclusively on the ITV Hub.

Fans can expect exclusive interviews with each unmasked celebrity, as well as backstage gossip with panelists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

It will air after The Masked Singer on ITV1, which will return in early 2021.

After being announced as the host, Will said: “Sooo excited to announce that I will be hosting The Masked Singer: Unmasked for ITV on ITV Hub.

“It’s the @maskedsingeruk’s brand new spin-off show! Throughout the series, I’ll be getting all the behind the scenes gossip, having regular catch ups and banter with the panelists (@davinamccall, @mothecomedian, @ritaora & @mewossy) in my studio.

“I’ll also be playing games with the big bro @joeldommett. Plus, I’ll be getting the first in-depth/exclusive interviews with all the unmasked celebrities.

“Thrilled to be part of such a big entertainment show! See you on #ITVHub @ITV #MaskedSinger coming soon.”

Who is Will Njobvu? He’s the host of Unmasked on ITV Hub! (Credit: Rik Pennington, Nassau Street Studios)

Is Will single?

Will is so far keeping is love life under wraps.

The presenter has been linked to Love Island star Yewande Biala.

The pair have been seen together several times this year, but neither has confirmed they are dating.

The Masked Singer: Unmasked will be available directly after the main show and exclusive to the ITV Hub in 2021.

