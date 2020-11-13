University Challenge aired its Children in Need special last night, leaving viewers divided as ITV stars took on famous faces representing the BBC.

Newsnight’s Kirsty Wark replaced Jeremy Paxman as the host for the special episode, which aired on Thursday (November 12) evening.

Kirsty Wark was the host of the University Challenge Children in Need special (Credit: BBC)

Who was on the University Challenge ITV vs BBC special?

Cold Feet’s Faye Ripley was the captain of the ITV team, which also featured newsreader Charlene White, Love Island’s Iain Stirling and presenter Joel Dommett.

On the BBC team, which had comedian Dara O Briain as its captain, was presenter Anita Rani, funnyman Dane Baptiste and Killing Eve actor Steve Pemberton.

It was ITV vs BBC (Credit: BBC)

On Twitter, a number of viewers criticised the programme for being ‘too dumbed down’ and questioned who it was supposed to appeal to, while others took issue with Kirsty’s presenting style.

Faye Ripley and Joel Dommett representing ITV (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about the Children in Need episode?

One said: “I watched about five minutes of the Children in Need version of UC. What crap. Usually the celebrity ones are good. This was dumbed down so far it was level with Satan’s [bleep].”

We don’t want a rematch of this farcical version of University Challenge next year.

Another tweeted: “OK, I know that was meant as a bit of fun, but CiN #universitychallenge was a bit painful! I enjoyed seeing Roger Tilling, and I’m really not one to complain, but I could have lived without seeing that. Please don’t replace Paxman anytime soon either!”

A fourth joked: “#universitychallenge for #CiN will be featured in the 2030 Channel 5 show ‘The 2020s’ Worst TV Moments’.”

Someone else said: “We don’t want a rematch of this farcical version of #Universitychallenge next year.”

“Special indeed…” said a sixth, adding: “Didn’t really enjoy it tbh #UniversityChallenge #ChildrenInNeed.”

“#universitychallenge Dear BBC, never do this again,” another said bluntly.

Ok, I know that was meant as a bit of fun, but CiN #universitychallenge was a bit painful! 😑I enjoyed seeing Roger Tilling, and I’m really not one to complain, but I could have lived without seeing that. Please don’t replace Paxman anytime soon either! — Soleil Buttle (@sol_b) November 12, 2020

#universitychallenge for #CinN will be featured in the 2030 Channel 5 show: "The 2020s Worst TV Moments". — Mark Hough (@markhough321) November 12, 2020

WE don’t want a rematch of this farcical version of #Universitychallenge next year. — LordGreystoke 🦉🐒🦋🐝🦅🦇🐸🐞 (@PolygoniaSpec) November 12, 2020

#universitychallenge

Dear BBC,

Never do this again. — Tavern Hoyden (@TavernHoyden) November 12, 2020

Viewers gush over voiceover star Roger Tilling

However, others liked it and found it hilarious. Some viewers especially enjoyed getting to see Roger Tilling, who does the voiceover work for the show.

“#universitychallenge @ITV v @BBC lots of smiles!” tweeted one viewer. “Funny. Thanks.”

“I enjoyed that so much,” someone else said. “Roger Tilling though. Swoon.”

“Celebrity #Universitychallenge was great fun!” another wrote.

I enjoyed that so much. Roger Tilling though. Swoon. #UniversityChallenge — Jan Matthews 🇪🇺 😷🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♎ 🇪🇺 (@janmatthews) November 12, 2020

@rogertilling Now Celebrity #Universitychallenge was great fun! Nice bit of extracurricular activity in the middle of the show as well, Roger! — Oliver Dale (@OliverDale3) November 12, 2020

