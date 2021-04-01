Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar has sent a heartfelt message to his co-star Peter Egan following the news of his beloved wife’s death.

Myra Frances passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 30). She was 78.

Peter – who plays DCI Cassie Stuart’s dad Martin in the ITV drama – shared the news in a heartbreaking post on Twitter the following day.

Unforgotten star Peter Egan with his daughter Rebecca and late wife Myra (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

What happened to the wife of Unforgotten star Peter Egan?

Peter revealed that his wife Myra Frances had passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She had been battling cancer.

Paying tribute to his wife of 49 years, he said: “This is the saddest post I will ever have to make.

“My wonderful wife Myra, my friend & soulmate lost her battle with cancer at 1.30am on Tuesday.

She was the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. I miss her desperately.

“She was the most amazing human being. My heart is broken.”

Speaking in a heartbreaking video, he added: “She was the most amazing woman I’ve ever met.

“I miss her desperately.”

This is the saddest post I will ever have to make. My wonderful wife Myra, my friend & soulmate lost her battle with cancer at 1.30am on Tuesday. This message is for all her followers on her FB & Twitter ⁦@EganMyra⁩ She was the most amazing human being. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/gn0jbNKc6d — Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) March 31, 2021

What did Peter’s co-stars say?

Sanjeev, who plays DI Sunil Khan in Unforgotten, was one of the first to reply to Peter’s tweet.

He said: “My dear Peter. Words are so inadequate.

“I believe a person’s worth is best measured by the love they gave out and the love they received.

“And in that it strikes me that Myra and yourself were truly blessed.”

Lewis Reeves, who plays DC Jake Collier, also commented.

He said: “Lots of love Peter.”

Meanwhile, Tamzin Outhwaite also send her love, writing: “So sorry for your loss… sending love.”

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid also revealed Peter and Myra were in her thoughts.

She posted: “This pain is unimaginable. My love to you.”

Unforgotten sar Sanjeev Bhaskar sent his love to Peter (Credit: Splash News)

What was Myra Frances most famous for?

Myra famously played Lady Adrasta in Doctor Who.

However, after retiring from acting, she put her heart and soul into campaigning for animal rights – something Peter, 74, also campaigns for.

Peter, meanwhile, has appeared in Unforgotten, After Life with Ricky Gervais and Downton Abbey, where he played Hugh “Shrimpie” MacClare, Marquess of Flintshire.

The couple have one daughter, Rebecca.

