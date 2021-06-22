Nicola Walker fans don’t have very long to see her in her next new series – Annika on Alibi.

The fab 51-year-old actress is picking up where Unforgotten left off and stars in another new crime drama.

But what’s it all about, and, more importantly, when’s it going to be on?

Nicola stars in new Alibi crime drama (Credit: UKTV)

What is Annika with Nicola Walker all about?

Annika is based on the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 drama and follows the “sharp, witty and enigmatic” DI Annika Strandhed (Walker), as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU).

This specialist unit is tasked with investigating the unexplained, sometimes brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

Throughout the six-part series, Annika shares her wry observations on the case and her life to the camera with the audience.

She also has to manage her unconventional team, and her equally complex teenage daughter.

Nicola and her marine detective team in Annika (Credit: UKTV)

Who else is in Annika?

It’s not just Nicola Walker viewers have to look forward to.

Her MHU team includes James Sives, who appeared in Guilt and Frontier, and Katie Leung.

Thirty-three-year-old actress Katie first appeared in the Harry Potter films as Harry’s girlfriend, Cho, and has gone on to appear in The Nest and Roadkill.

Also in Annika is Ukweli Roach (Blindspot and Humans) and Kate Dickie, a familiar face who has appeared in Game Of Thrones and The Nest.

We are pleased to announce the brand new @UKTV Original #Annika, starring Nicola Walker will be coming to Alibi this August 😁 Stay tuned to our channels for more exciting updates. pic.twitter.com/mEnTBz32uC — Alibi Channel (@alibi_channel) June 21, 2021

When is Annika on?

There’s good news – viewers don’t have to long to wait for Annika to start.

Alibi says that the series is coming to screens in August, although the exact date is still being kept under wraps.

So in a little over a month, there will be a new Nicola Walker drama to enjoy! Hurrah!

Where can you watch the Alibi channel?

Alibi is part of the UKTV network of channels, which also includes Dave, Drama, W and Yesterday.

You can watch the network’s crime drama channel (Alibi) on Sky, Virgin Media and BT and TalkTalk.

Unlike Dave and Yesterday – which are both on Freeview – you’ll need a subscription to one of the above platforms to watch.

It’s definitely worth it though – you’d also get access to the likes of current hit Smother, starring Dervla Kirwan.

The channel also debuted Martin Compston drama The Nest.

Nicola in The Split (Credit: BBC)

What else has Nicola been up to?

The BBC announced that filming for series three of The Split has started.

The relationship drama, starring Nicola and the likes of Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button, will pick up after the events of series two – when Hannah and Nathan’s marriage collapsed.

Joining the cast in series three in Sherlock actress Lara Pulver, who plays a psychologist.