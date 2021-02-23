Unforgotten series four: Number one suspect after episode one according to viewers

Unforgotten series four started on ITV last night (Monday February 22) and already fans think they know who killed Matthew Walsh.

The crime drama starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar made a welcome return with an intriguing new cold case.

** Warning, this article includes spoilers **

Fans think Fiona is a major suspect in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV)

What happened at the start of series four of Unforgotten?

The series started when the headless (and handless) body of a man was found in a freezer in London.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the victim was murdered 30 years ago.

And, just like the previous three series of Unforgotten, a list of seemingly disparate suspects was revealed.

Viewers met expectant father Ram Sidhu in Southall and therapist Fiona Grayson now living in Derbyshire.

There was also high-flying career woman Liz Baildon and her bedridden mum Eileen in Cambridge, and Rochester-based businessman Dean Barton, who is devoted to his learning-disabled son.

And it was Fiona who viewers have focused on.

Cassie has her work cut out to find out who did it (Credit: ITV)

Why is Fiona a suspect?

Fiona looks as though she’s living a normal and happy life in the picturesque Peak District with her partner, Geoff.

However, viewers picked up on one phrase she told a client.

“If we lie to the people closest to us it stops people knowing us or being able to understand us.”

With Geoff having mortgage problems, is there more to this relationship than meets the eye?

Viewers certainly seemed to think so.

What were viewers’ theories?

One viewer said on Twitter: “Fiona giving that full speech like she’s not lying through her teeth about something is so funny to me #Unforgotten.”

Another wrote: “Still early days, but therapist Fiona Grayson is top of my suspect list.”

A third commented: “How good was last night’s @UnforgottenTV!?

“That Fiona is a bit dodgy… she’s my #1 suspect so far.”

However, ED! also has questions regarding Dean and his relationship with dodgy businessman Felix, and that cliffhanger.

All the suspects used to be policemen and women – is there a police cover-up in play here?

Unforgotten continues on Monday (March 1) at 9pm on ITV