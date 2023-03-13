Unforgotten stars Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhasker tease exciting news about series 6

Unforgotten fans have every reason to be hopeful that the detective drama will return for a series 6.

The fifth series is currently airing on ITV1, with many fans having already binge-watched the entire six episodes on ITVX.

But has ITV confirmed the fate of the popular Sanjeev Bhaskar drama yet?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Jess and Sunny teamed up in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Will there be an Unforgotten series 6?

ITV1 has not yet confirmed the future of Unforgotten beyond the current fifth series.

But we think they’d be bonkers not to recommission it.

We’re expecting news of series 6 any minute now.

Meanwhile, both actors Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan have confirmed they’d be up for returning.

And writer Chris Lang has also shared his thoughts on a series 6 of Unforgotten.

Is Sinéad Keenan’s character DCI Jess James in series 6?

In an interview with ED! ahead of Unforgotten series 5, newcomer Sinéad Keenan revealed that the writer of the show already has a series 6 in mind.

The 45-year-old told us: “I know that Chris [Lang] has a plot outline for another series.

“So this is where the grown-ups go off to to make their decision.

“We just have to wait and see.”

However, she did reveal that, unlike her predecessor Nicola Walker, her character DOES survive the series.

Sinéad said: “I can confirm that Jess is alive at the closing credits of series 5.”

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Will Sanjeev Bhaskar return as Sunny?

Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan, has revealed he’d love to come back for future series of Unforgotten.

The 59-year-old actor told ED!: “Chris Lang’s writing is phenomenal.

“This is a cop show, and there are lots of cop shows out there.

“But this is unusual, because it isn’t heightened, it’s rooted in reality. It’s still fairly unique.

“As long as Chris has got ideas, the series can carry on.”

Sanjeev added: “Unforgotten is more in the realm of Happy Valley, rather than action-packed like something like Vigil, which is equally good to watch.”

Chris Lang has plans for another series

Meanwhile, writer Chris Lang told press that the Sunny/Jess duo could well be back in 2024.

He said: “Certainly, if they asked me, I’d do a season 6.

“I’ve got a season 6 in my head.

“So yeah, it’s down to the broadcaster, whether they asked me to do it.

“It’s a unique show, in that it’s got a format that is self-contained, but with a certain degree of serialised elements through the characters.”

Chris, 61, continued: “And as long as people keep watching it, and we can keep making it well…

At the point where either I don’t feel I can contribute to it, or make it better, obviously I’d stop.

“But at the moment we haven’t hit that point yet.”

We could watch Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny in Unforgotten all day (Credit: ITV1)

When will series 6 start?

The series, if and when it’s commissioned, would start filming later in 2023.

That means that viewers won’t get to see it until 2024.

Unforgotten generally starts around February every year.

Watch this space!

Read more: Top 5 dramas from writer Chris Lang if you love Unforgotten

Unforgotten series 5 continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are currently available to binge on ITVX.

Would you like to see Unforgotten return for series 6? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.