Unforgotten series 5
TV

Unforgotten series 5: ITV release exciting news about the return of popular detective drama

DCI Cassie Stuart will be missed...

By Helen Fear
| Updated:

ITV has released some very exciting news about the upcoming series 5 of Unforgotten.

We now know that the adored detective drama will return soon.

As well as the change of leading lady, we can also reveal that the series will change channel too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Unforgotten series 5.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan look relaxed as they rehearse Unforgotten
Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan read through their scripts ahead of filming (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten series 5 start date

ITV has announced Unforgotten series 5 will air exclusively on ITVX.

ITV’s new streaming service is set to launch on Thursday December 08 2022.

The channel will launch with over 10,000 hours of free programming, and premiere flagship programmes such as A Spy Among Friends, Tell Me Everything, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

We’re thrilled to tell you that Unforgotten series 5 will drop as a full series.

The new series of Unforgotten which will be made available in early 2023.

How can I watch Unforgotten?

The upcoming series 5 of Unforgotten will air on ITVX.

ITV’s new streaming service will launch on Thursday December 08 2022.

It will replace the ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content.

Series 4 of Unforgotten is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Previous series are available on BritBox, and Amazon Video.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Nicola Walker in character on the set of Unforgotten
Sanjeev Bhaskar starred opposite Nicola Walker in four series of Unforgotten on ITV1 (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes is Unforgotten series 5?

The new series of Unforgotten will be six episodes long.

Each episode will be one hour long.

What happened to Cassie in Unforgotten series 4?

Fans of the detective crime drama were devastated when Nicola Walker’s much-loved character Cassie was killed off at the end of season 4.

A car ploughed into Cassie when she looked at her phone to check a message about her dad, who was suffering from dementia.

Tragically, paramedics and hospital staff couldn’t help her.

Nicola’s character Cassie died in episode 6 of series 4.

Viewers – including us – were traumatised.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan look relaxed as they rehearse Unforgotten
Sinéad Keenan rwill replace Cassie’s character in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV)

Who replaces DCI Cassie Stuart?

Sinead Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead.

She’ll play DCI Jess James.

Dublin-born Sinéad – BAFTA-nominated for her breathtaking role as Melanie Jones in ITV’s Little Boy Blue – began filming her new role earlier in 2022.

Alongside her will be Sanjeev Bhaskar, reprising his role as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

Unforgotten season 5 plot – what happens?

Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London.

But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930s?

Or has the body been disposed of in more recent times?

Later, as the murder mystery unfolds, the detectives explore the lives of several central characters – Jay, Bele, Tony, Karol and Emma.

Silent Witness star Rhys Yates plays Jay, The Bay’s Martina Laird portrays Bele, Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney stars as Tony, while Jekyll and Hyde’s Max Rinehart stars as Karol.

Veteran actress Hayley Mills will play Tony’s wife Emma.

Read more: Unforgotten star Nicola Walker made co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar cry with touching leaving gift

Unforgotten will return in 2023.

Are you looking forward to series 5 of Unforgotten? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kym Marsh and her Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima look concerned
Kym Marsh ‘calls in sick for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals today after becoming ill’
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu smiling and dancing on Strictly
Strictly star Will Mellor ‘wishing for his time on show to end’ and ‘isn’t enjoying competition,’ claims expert
Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova smiling
Strictly couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova announce huge news together: ‘This is actually happening!’
I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock with his arms open wide
Matt Hancock ‘given special treatment’ ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut amid ‘draining’ isolation period
Al Chapman looking worried and Kyle Winchester looking intrigued in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Kyle killing Al has baffled fans all asking the same question
Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity 2022
I’m A Celebrity viewers declare the same thing as Ant and Dec’s behaviour leaves them gushing