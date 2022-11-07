Unforgotten series 5: ITV release exciting news about the return of popular detective drama

ITV has released some very exciting news about the upcoming series 5 of Unforgotten.

We now know that the adored detective drama will return soon.

As well as the change of leading lady, we can also reveal that the series will change channel too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Unforgotten series 5.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan read through their scripts ahead of filming (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten series 5 start date

ITV has announced Unforgotten series 5 will air exclusively on ITVX.

ITV’s new streaming service is set to launch on Thursday December 08 2022.

The channel will launch with over 10,000 hours of free programming, and premiere flagship programmes such as A Spy Among Friends, Tell Me Everything, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

We’re thrilled to tell you that Unforgotten series 5 will drop as a full series.

The new series of Unforgotten which will be made available in early 2023.

How can I watch Unforgotten?

The upcoming series 5 of Unforgotten will air on ITVX.

ITV’s new streaming service will launch on Thursday December 08 2022.

It will replace the ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content.

Series 4 of Unforgotten is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Previous series are available on BritBox, and Amazon Video.

Sanjeev Bhaskar starred opposite Nicola Walker in four series of Unforgotten on ITV1 (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes is Unforgotten series 5?

The new series of Unforgotten will be six episodes long.

Each episode will be one hour long.

What happened to Cassie in Unforgotten series 4?

Fans of the detective crime drama were devastated when Nicola Walker’s much-loved character Cassie was killed off at the end of season 4.

A car ploughed into Cassie when she looked at her phone to check a message about her dad, who was suffering from dementia.

Tragically, paramedics and hospital staff couldn’t help her.

Nicola’s character Cassie died in episode 6 of series 4.

Viewers – including us – were traumatised.

Sinéad Keenan rwill replace Cassie’s character in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV)

Who replaces DCI Cassie Stuart?

Sinead Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead.

She’ll play DCI Jess James.

Dublin-born Sinéad – BAFTA-nominated for her breathtaking role as Melanie Jones in ITV’s Little Boy Blue – began filming her new role earlier in 2022.

Alongside her will be Sanjeev Bhaskar, reprising his role as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

Unforgotten season 5 plot – what happens?

Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London.

But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930s?

Or has the body been disposed of in more recent times?

Later, as the murder mystery unfolds, the detectives explore the lives of several central characters – Jay, Bele, Tony, Karol and Emma.

Silent Witness star Rhys Yates plays Jay, The Bay’s Martina Laird portrays Bele, Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney stars as Tony, while Jekyll and Hyde’s Max Rinehart stars as Karol.

Veteran actress Hayley Mills will play Tony’s wife Emma.

Read more: Unforgotten star Nicola Walker made co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar cry with touching leaving gift

Unforgotten will return in 2023.

Are you looking forward to series 5 of Unforgotten? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.