Unforgotten’s Sanjeev Bhaskar: Is he still married to Meera Syal? Do they have children?

Sanjeev Bhaskar is back in the fifth series of Unforgotten this week, but who is the man behind DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan and who is his famous wife?

Is actor Sanjeev still married to fellow actress Meera Syal? And do they have children together?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sanjeev, his career, and his family life!

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar at an Unforgotten photo call in 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Who is Sanjeev Bhaskar?

Sanjeev is a comedian, actor and TV presenter, who was catapulted to fame after appearing in the BBC Two comedy series Goodness Gracious Me.

He has since appeared in numerous comedies and dramas, and has a career spanning three decades.

In 2006, he was honoured with the title OBE – Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Who does he play in Unforgotten?

Sanjeev has portrayed DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in Unforgotten since the very first series in 2015.

He was previously one half of a double act opposite Nicola Walker’s DCI Cassie Stuart.

Along with their team, the two investigate decades-old murder cases, piecing together events that transpired many years ago to deliver justice and closure to the victim and their relatives.

Sanjeev cited his on and off-screen friendship with Nicola Walker as a significant reason why he enjoyed working on the drama.

He has said: “What I like about Sunny is that he has always been Cassie’s rock; he is dependable both in terms of his work and his support of her.

“Sunny has always been there as a mirror to Cassie, to reflect back where she is at, at any particular point.”

However, Unforgotten fans know that Nicola’s character Cassie died a tragic death in series 4.

In series 5, Sinéad Keenan joins the cast as Sunny’s new boss DCI Jess James.

But she won’t be very popular at first…

Cassie and Sunny are back in series four of Unforgotten (Credit: ITV)

What else has Sanjeev starred in? What is he famous for?

After ditching his career as a marketing executive at IBM, Sanjeev pursued a job in showbusiness.

He appeared in comedy series The Real McCoy, Captain Butler, We Know Where You Live and Small Potatoes.

Between 1998 and 2015, he starred in Goodness Gracious Me, often recognised as the series that made him famous.

Sanjeev went on to star and write in the sitcom The Kumars at No. 42.

His more dramatic acting roles include the lead role of Dr Prem Sharma in The Indian Doctor and a main role as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten.

In January 2021, he was cast as Cain in the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Les Vegas in Sandylands.

Sanjeev will soon portray Inspector Singh in the upcoming BritBox series of the same name.

How old is Sanjeev?

Sanjeev was born on October 31 1963 in Ealing, London.

He is currently 59 years old.

His parents Inderjit and Janak Bhaskar came to the UK after the partition of India.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and his wife Meera Syal attending the UK premiere of Yesterday at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Sanjeev Bhaskar wife: Is he still married to Meera Syal?

Sanjeev married his Goodness Gracious Me co-star Meera Syal in January 2005.

The ceremony took place in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

Meera was previously married to journalist Shekhar Bhatia from 1989 to their divorce in 2002.

Sanjeev Bhaskar wife: Do they have children?

Sanjeev and Meera have a son together called Shaan.

He was born at the Portland Hospital on December 02 2005.

Meera has said: “When I got pregnant at 44, I felt so grateful but also guilty over my good luck.”

She also has son Chameli Bhatia from her first marriage.

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny.Khan (Credit: ITV1)

Where is Sanjeev Bhaskar from?

Actor Sanjeev was born in Ealing, London.

His parents Inderjit and Janak Bhaskar arrived in the UK after the partition of India.

They grew up living above the family launderette in Heston, Hounslow, Middlesex.

Sanjeev was raised as a Hindu.

How tall is Sanjeev Bhaskar?

Sanjeev is 1.65 metres tall.

That’s 5 foot 4.

He’s taller than his Unforgotten co-star Sinéad, who is 1.55m, aka 5ft 1!

Unforgotten season 5 begins at 9pm on Monday, February 27, 2023 on ITV1.

