Unforgotten: How many episodes left and what do we know about them?

Unforgotten continues on ITV tonight (Monday March 22) and it’s safe to say that fans haven’t got long until they find out who killed Matthew Walsh.

DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan have been investigating another cold case, this time from 1990.

With another group of suspects, it’s anyone’s guess who murdered Walsh three decades ago.

But how many episodes left of the crime drama are there and what do we know about them?

** WARNING – MILD SPOILERS AHEAD **

Unforgotten series four starts on ITV in February (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes left of Unforgotten are there?

We have to tread a very fine line here because we don’t want to give away too many spoilers.

But ITV is definitely holding its cards close to its chest as the series finale looms into view.

The one thing we know for sure is that the series only has two episodes left to go.

This brings it into line with previous series – there have always been six episodes in a series.

Heartache beckons for Cassie (Credit: ITV)

What’s going to happen tonight?

The official synopsis from ITV reads like this: “Cassie and Sunny interview two of the four suspects again and get closer to the truth about what happened the night Walsh disappeared.

“They learn that phone mast data puts Ram and Dean in the same vicinity three days after the announcement about Walsh’s body being discovered.

Cassie has a painful altercation with her father about his worsening dementia and later things take a devastating turn.

That means that as well as the investigation, there are a lot of personal storylines that take a dramatic turn.

Liz and Fiona met for a chat (Credit: ITV)

What are the fan theories?

When it comes to the finale on Monday March 29, details are being kept very hush-hush.

There is only a little programme information available: “Despite a tragic turn of events, Sunny and the team narrow down the suspects.

“Will they find conclusive proof of who the murder weapon belonged to and succeed in bringing Walsh’s killer to justice?”

What we do know is that viewers have come up with their own fan theories about who committed the murder.

The leading theory at the moment is that Liz Baildon (Susan Lynch) and Fiona Grayson (Liz White) teamed up to stage the killing.

In episode four they met up in secret, urging each other to “stick to the story”.

Their closeness led viewers to believe they were having an affair back in 1990 and are covering for each other.