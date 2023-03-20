Unforgotten fans seething as series ruined by spoilers after ITVX dump

Many Unforgotten fans have been left fuming after their favourite TV show has been spoilt by spoilers.

Fans of the popular ITV show will know that the series has previously aired every week.

However, series 5 has been available to binge on ITVX since the first episode in March 2023.

Which would be fine, if people didn’t blurt out spoilers!

Unforgotten series 5 ‘ruined’ by spoilers

Many Unforgotten fans have chosen to savour series 5, despite it being available to binge on ITVX.

Rather than devour the Sanjeev Bhaskar series over one or two nights like some, there are others who would rather pace out the brilliant drama.

Us, included!

However, this is pretty tough when overexcited ‘bingers’ sometimes spoil the series for others.

This week, episode 4 goes out on ITV1 (Monday, March 20, 2023).

And if you’ve been trying to watch it without spoilers, you’ve probably had to avoid social media!

What have fans said about the series being dumped in ITVX?

Unforgotten fans have shared their frustration about the series on Twitter (being careful not to read any reviews no doubt!).

In fact, some annoyed viewers have given up on the series completely!

One fan wrote: “Not watching Unforgotten and The Bay as too many spoilers you can’t avoid.

“Hoping Redemption is one episode per week.”

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Redemption is also available to watch in its entirety on ITVX.

Another said: “I’ve waited a long time to see #Unforgotten and will be watching it on broadcast, but it’s hard to avoid spoilers when they appear on news sites randomly because somebody on @itv decided to put them all on #ITVX. Poor show.”

A third typed: “I fervently wish that they hadn’t uploaded the whole lot to ITVX in one go.

“I’m choosing to watch weekly, and knowing that many others have probably already seen it all makes me too afraid to engage in any online discussions as I normally would for fear of spoilers.”

“I’m surprised they’ve put the full series of Unforgotten up on ITVX already?” added another.

“It’s such a wonderful slow burn that I’d rather watch it weekly, but now I have to try and dodge spoilers for the next five weeks.”

One more lamented that “Twitter will be awash with spoilers in the coming days anyway”.

Unforgotten spoilers: Why do ITV put whole series on ITVX?

When ITVX launched, it promised that “viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in high definition”.

The streaming channel also said that it would “also drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year”.

The trouble is, not everyone wants the series to be delivered all at once.

Like Happy Valley, the wait is often what makes the episode even more enjoyable…

Like waiting until Christmas Day to open presents, the beauty is in the anticipation.

Like one ED! fan wrote on our official Facebook page: “I enjoy the wait. I like having time to work out the mysteries, and to solve the crime at the same time as the detectives.”

ITV are you listening?

Unforgotten series 5 continues on Mondays on ITV1 at 9pm, or the entire series is currently available on ITVX.

