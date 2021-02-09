Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles viewers praise officers after ‘sickening’ chatroom scene

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles viewers have praised the show’s officers, following last night’s “sickening” chatroom scenes.

The Channel 4 show is a three-part series, which has been in the making for years.

During Monday’s episode (February 8), an officer went undercover as a 47-year-old paedophile called Simon.

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles viewers have praised the show’s officers (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened during Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles?

The show explained Simon enjoyed sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter, and was looking for other men with the same horrific desires.

From there, Simon entered a chatroom and soon met another user.

The user shared the same disgusting fantasies about young girls.

However, the police were shocked to realise the user was an already convicted paedophile.

An officer went undercover on a chatroom (Credit: Channel 4)

The individual was caught and arrested as the documentary tracked his court case.

Meanwhile, the episode also shed light on a series of other users.

What did viewers say?

Fans praised the brave officers following the horrific scenes.

One said on Twitter: “Oooft, this #UndercoverPolice #HuntingPaedophiles is a brutal watch. These police officers must have the toughest jobs going, my stomach is churning. Naive to think it’s not as widespread as it appears to be.”

Feel physically sick watching this. Thank god the police are here doing an amazing job to get rid of these evil people and trying to keep our children safe. #HuntingPaedophiles — JH (@jaynehawkins11) February 8, 2021

#HuntingPaedophiles on @Channel4 is unreal!

My heart is breaking for this Officer having to write those messages

😢💔 — Amy-May (@AmyMayHenry) February 8, 2021

A second shared: “Just finished watching Undercover Police: #HuntingPaedophiles. Feel physically sick. Hats off to the police officers involved.”

In addition, a third said: “Must be hard for the police to sit and read some of the stuff they are saying.”

Hats off to the police officers involved

A fourth wrote: “Feel physically sick watching this. Thank god the police are here doing an amazing job.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Incredibly difficult watch. How those UC’s do it I’ll never know but upmost respect to them. Well done to everyone involved.”

The documentary left viewers ‘sickened’ (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Channel 4 said?

Channel 4 documentaries senior commissioning editor Alisa Pomeroy explained: “This powerful series is both timely and vitally important.

“As a direct result of Covid, millions of children are now stuck at home, bored, hidden away in their bedrooms and chatting online.

“Each potentially laying themselves open to the sinister practice of online grooming by an increasing number of would-be sexual abusers.”

