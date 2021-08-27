Undercover Big Boss viewers in tears over business owner’s incredible gesture to employee

The big reveal on Undercover Big Boss saw viewers reduced to tears after a business mogul revealed his true identity to employee Jess.

Euro Foods’ managing director Shelim Hussain visited the production line where Indian cuisine-inspired pastries, Samosas, are made.

Prior to his arrival Shelim had been set on shutting down the factory, due to its under target output.

Shelim in disguise to enter his factory (Credit: ITV Player)

The team at the operational facility were expected to make six Samosas per minute but had consistently been missing that goal.

But when Shelim, undercover as a new recruit, had a go at the task, he realised what an ask it was.

Shelim only managed to make one Samosa in the allotted time – and he was impressed by Jess’ training technique and temperament.

He said: “Jess was so kind to me in the production floor. She was really careful not to make my first day a bad day.

“And she was so kind-hearted, she’s a golden-hearted girl. I never want to lose Jess.”

During the show, Jess admitted that in the future she wants to be able to travel the world and help those in need and make an “impact” on someone’s life.

She said: “Some countries are obviously not as fortunate as us over here. I would like to go over and help people where I can.”

Big Boss’ big gesture

Shelim then revealed his true identity to his employee. A shocked Jess exclaimed: “I can’t believe it’s you.”

The catering mogul then announced that he had changed his mind about closing the factory.

Overcome Jess covers her face with her hands (Credit: ITV Player)

Shelim also revealed the news that Jess was being promoted to team leader and getting a 10 per cent pay rise.

Emotional Jess was overwhelmed by the announcement, admitting it was “brilliant”.

Shelim then took his gesture one step further by giving her a £5,000 cheque.

The shocked worker was reduced to floods of tears as she sobbed: “Are you serious, oh my God, are you actually serious?”

Shelim presents Jess with the £5000 cheque (Credit: ITV Player)

She then confessed that she was in arrears with her rent and the healthy bonus cheque would change her life.

Shelim then had another surprise in store for Jess.

He said: “Remember you said one of you dream job would be to go abroad and help in third world countries?

“For the next three years, every year, I am going to send you abroad to Bangladesh for two weeks.

“You’ll go and help feed a family and a child.”

An overcome Jess then held her head in her hands as she cried uncontrollably.

Later she admitted her awe at her boss’ kind gestures.

She said: “I can’t explain it, I can’t explain how I feel, it’s unbelievable.”

Viewers of the ITV show took to Twitter to share their own emotions at the incredible outcome.

One wrote: “Undercover Boss reduces you to tears every time. ”

Another posted: “Spending my Thursday night crying at Undercover Big Boss.”

A third added: “Undercover Big Boss is my new favourite programme, cry every time.”

